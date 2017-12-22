NOWnews Logo
圖輯／劉以豪「天使微笑」迷倒韓粉　代表台灣錄製節目

圖輯／記者葉政勳2017/12/22 18:00

  • ▲ 劉以豪受邀參與南韓阿里郎電視台《Embracing the world season 3》的節目錄製，其中還到了台灣著名的景點西門町進行拍攝。（圖／記者葉政勳攝 , 2017.12.22）

劉以豪今（22）日受邀南韓阿里郎電視台的節目《Embracing the world season 3》到西門町進行節目拍攝，高人氣的她，一到現場便吸引大批粉絲搶拍，而他的高人氣除了在台灣以外，據節目導演表示，他之所以會選擇劉以豪代表台灣，除了他十分受南韓粉絲喜愛，更看中他的好形象。

關鍵字劉以豪南韓阿里郎電視台embracing the world season 3西門町
