NOWnews Logo
weiboIGFB
總覽政治財經社會運動娛樂新奇生活全球地方花生網旅食健康
娛樂總覽日韓流行線西洋發燒星華語名人圈娛樂名家色區
即時跑馬燈傳藝服裝秀　傳統設計融入現代時尚人美無敵　周子瑜的機場LOOKHealthCare健康保健室慢性處方簽幫你送到家
娛樂

圖輯／鄭中基小巨蛋開唱　Ella驚喜合唱製造浪漫

圖輯／記者陳明安攝2017/12/23 21:43

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」，Ella老公賴斯翔也前來聆聽。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，驚喜邀請Ella一起合唱「製造浪漫」。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，邀請父親一起演出。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，邀請父親一起演出。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，邀請父親一起演出。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，邀請父親一起演出。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，邀請父親一起演出。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，邀請父親一起演出。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，邀請父親一起演出。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站，邀請父親一起演出。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

  • ▲ 鄭中基Play it again 世界巡迴演場會台北站。（圖／記者陳明安攝，2017.12.23）

鄭中基今（23）日舉行「PLAY IT AGAIN世界巡迴演唱會台北站」，一連演唱多首好歌，在演唱會後半段，鄭中基刻意安排點歌的橋段，而原本坐在觀眾席上的Ella忽然激動地站起身，擺出「選我選我」的姿勢，還從看台的欄杆中間溜下來，直接飛撲鄭中基，來個超近距離接觸，沒想到閒聊過後，兩人牽著手一起走上台，才讓大家發現原來鄭中基演唱會的嘉賓是Ella。

關鍵字鄭中基ella
鄭中基牽手表演　為歌迷製造浪漫曬青澀嫩照　楊千霈感性告白林依晨

相關新聞

了解更多

專題
圖解新聞》中華民國7次修憲史
勞基法五大修正方向　新舊版比一比
圖解新聞》鑑古知今　中華民國特赦史報你知
台人出國這些舉動超丟臉
3步驟、5防漏　行動支付防盜刷
圖解新聞》近五年大專畢業生薪情
好康報報
網頁遊戲旅食樂飆網超省購屋通
報名02-23915568
報名02-23915568
後宮佳麗一較高下
後宮佳麗一較高下
旅遊 美食 玩樂
旅遊 美食 玩樂
低價宅多 首購輕鬆購
低價宅多 首購輕鬆購
睡覺也可以矯正近視?!
睡覺也可以矯正近視?!
FBIGweibotwitterAbout NOWnews

T: +886 2 8797 8775

F: +886 2 8797 8339

11493 台北市內湖區堤頂大道二段 407 巷 32 號 4 樓

今日傳媒(股)公司版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © 2017 NOWnews.com. All Rights Reserved.
免責聲明隱私權聲明著作權聲明
Server in Taiwan