NOWnews Logo
weiboIGFB
總覽政治財經社會運動娛樂新奇生活全球地方花生網旅食健康
即時跑馬燈南大智慧機器人　獲未來科技突破獎彭誠浩參選？　林宗成：他沒意願理財機器人那麼多　您的有實測過嗎
鉅亨網

執行長罵髒話有助於營收？2017年法說會髒話最多

鉅亨網2018/01/02 17:20
鉅亨網 / NOWnews
鉅亨網 / NOWnews

每個季度結束後，美國上市公司高層都必須回答媒體及華爾街分析師的一系列問題，如稅金、短期預測、長期預測等等。通常，外界最關注的還是執行長們對未來的看法與剖析，而數據顯示，2017 年則是執行長們最愛「罵髒話」的一年。

據《Sentieo》分析的 2017 年執行長法說會筆錄裡發現，通常文雅的法說會上，2017 年企業高層「髒話」次數卻高達約 120 次。統計的「髒話」為「shit、fuck、BS、hell、及 damn」等類型。

法說會髒話數量圖 / 圖：Atlas
法說會髒話數量圖 / 圖：Atlas

據例來說，行李箱製造商新秀麗 Samsonite (1910-HK) 執行長 Ramesh Tainwala 提道，在遇見前任執行長後便說出了髒話。(I met the previous CEO of the company, I said what the fuck)

加拿大物流公司 TFI International (TFII-CA) 執行長 Alain Bedard 提道了公司 EBITDA 下滑也說出了髒話。(our debt went down but also our EBITDA went to shit)

然而，也有一些執行長們對於外來業績的成長感到自信，髒話自然也脫口而出。美國電信營運商 T-mobile (TMUS-US) 執行長 John Legere 認為 T-mobile 將開始涉及有線電視行列，並擊垮競爭者時，就脫口罵了髒話。(...do you think they're shitting themselves that the same group that was unafraid of AT&T and Verizon is now coming after the cable players)

摩根大亨 JPMorgan (JPM-US) 執行長 Jamie Dimon 在評論國事時也罵了髒話。(...listening to the stupid shit we have to deal with in this country)

農業產品商 Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG-US) 執行長 Jim Hagedorn，認為分析師問的一句問題裡含蓋的問題太多，就開始罵髒話。(...How many questions can you ask as part of one question? ... can somebody better write that shit down, so like we can remember all that stuff ...) 然而，是否髒話有助於股票的表現就不一定了。

最能說出上萬個員工的心聲的則是 TransAct 科技業 (TACT-US) 執行長 Bart Schuldman，在系統問題無法清楚的與分析師對話，對音控系統罵出了髒話。(I'm going to shoot this fucking system)

更多精彩內容請至 《鉅亨網》 連結>>
關鍵字執行長髒話shitceo法說會earningsheadline
出貨量優於去年Q3 昱晶Q...〈車市〉去年10大熱銷車款...

相關新聞

了解更多

專題
圖解新聞》中華民國7次修憲史
勞基法五大修正方向　新舊版比一比
圖解新聞》鑑古知今　中華民國特赦史報你知
台人出國這些舉動超丟臉
3步驟、5防漏　行動支付防盜刷
圖解新聞》近五年大專畢業生薪情
好康報報
網頁遊戲旅食樂飆網超省購屋通
報名02-23915568
報名02-23915568
後宮佳麗一較高下
後宮佳麗一較高下
旅遊 美食 玩樂
旅遊 美食 玩樂
低價宅多 首購輕鬆購
低價宅多 首購輕鬆購
睡覺也可以矯正近視?!
睡覺也可以矯正近視?!
FBIGweibotwitterAbout NOWnews

T: +886 2 8797 8775

F: +886 2 8797 8339

11493 台北市內湖區堤頂大道二段 407 巷 32 號 4 樓

今日傳媒(股)公司版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © 2017 NOWnews.com. All Rights Reserved.
免責聲明隱私權聲明著作權聲明
Server in Taiwan