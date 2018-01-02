執行長罵髒話有助於營收？2017年法說會髒話最多

據例來說，行李箱製造商新秀麗 Samsonite (1910-HK) 執行長 Ramesh Tainwala 提道，在遇見前任執行長後便說出了髒話。(I met the previous CEO of the company, I said what the fuck)

加拿大物流公司 TFI International (TFII-CA) 執行長 Alain Bedard 提道了公司 EBITDA 下滑也說出了髒話。(our debt went down but also our EBITDA went to shit)

然而，也有一些執行長們對於外來業績的成長感到自信，髒話自然也脫口而出。美國電信營運商 T-mobile (TMUS-US) 執行長 John Legere 認為 T-mobile 將開始涉及有線電視行列，並擊垮競爭者時，就脫口罵了髒話。(...do you think they're shitting themselves that the same group that was unafraid of AT&T and Verizon is now coming after the cable players)

摩根大亨 JPMorgan (JPM-US) 執行長 Jamie Dimon 在評論國事時也罵了髒話。(...listening to the stupid shit we have to deal with in this country)

農業產品商 Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG-US) 執行長 Jim Hagedorn，認為分析師問的一句問題裡含蓋的問題太多，就開始罵髒話。(...How many questions can you ask as part of one question? ... can somebody better write that shit down, so like we can remember all that stuff ...) 然而，是否髒話有助於股票的表現就不一定了。

最能說出上萬個員工的心聲的則是 TransAct 科技業 (TACT-US) 執行長 Bart Schuldman，在系統問題無法清楚的與分析師對話，對音控系統罵出了髒話。(I'm going to shoot this fucking system)