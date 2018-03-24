台灣拔河隊被黑哨　網友嗆灌爆世界拔河總會

23日在大陸徐州舉辦的2018世界盃室內拔河隊錦標賽，代表台灣的中華隊和愛爾蘭隊在560公斤級的金牌戰中，因為出現誤判，讓中華隊痛失冠軍寶座，就連現場評述都看不下去。
中華隊實力堅強，愛爾蘭隊不但犯規，但主審似乎沒長眼，看到最後直接判愛爾蘭隊獲勝，中華隊一秒吞下2個犯規落敗。
就在比賽開始後，兩隊勢均力敵，但愛爾蘭隊率先2次犯規，中華隊1次，不過主審突然宣判愛爾蘭隊獲勝，讓中華隊員表情無措。
而現場裁判也認為「有錯」卻不悔改，現場愛爾蘭隊員想要重比，但教練不肯，大會只好頒獎，只見中華隊員都不願把銀牌掛上表示抗議，目前全案仍等待世界拔河總會裁決。
但台灣網友已經受不了，紛紛寫信給世界拔河總會，並揚言要「灌爆」網站。
有網友寫下：
「When the athlete shows a sportsmanship, the referee must also demonstrate professionalism.
Making mistakes is inevitable.
What is terrible is that you cannot face mistakes.
Make TWIF a Convincing and Fair Unit.
Please correct the referee's mistakes and let the athletes have valuable spirits.
Let Tug of War be respectable and let TWIF be fair.
-------------------------------------
We are not sad
We are not asking for sympathy
What we need is only fairness
I am a Taiwanese and we support Chinese Taipei.🇹🇼」