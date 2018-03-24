台灣拔河隊被黑哨　網友嗆灌爆世界拔河總會

但台灣網友已經受不了，紛紛寫信給世界拔河總會，並揚言要「灌爆」網站。

有網友寫下：

「When the athlete shows a sportsmanship, the referee must also demonstrate professionalism.



Making mistakes is inevitable.

What is terrible is that you cannot face mistakes.



Make TWIF a Convincing and Fair Unit.



Please correct the referee's mistakes and let the athletes have valuable spirits.

Let Tug of War be respectable and let TWIF be fair.

-------------------------------------

We are not sad

We are not asking for sympathy

What we need is only fairness



I am a Taiwanese and we support Chinese Taipei. 🇹🇼」