讚北韓回應「溫暖」　川普髮夾彎：川金會仍可能如期舉行

面對北韓的回應，川普 25 日在推特發文寫道「收到北韓溫暖且有建設性的聲明，是個很好的消息，我們很快就會看見它能帶來什麼的結果，希望會是長久的繁榮與和平，只有時間（和才能）可以證明」。

綜合外媒報導，川普隨後在白宮面對記者提問時也表示，川金會仍有希望如期舉行，並稱雙方都希望這次峰會能夠舉行「我們再看看會發生什麼事，我們正在與他們商談」。

Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!