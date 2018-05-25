讚北韓回應「溫暖」　川普髮夾彎：川金會仍可能如期舉行

美國總統川普 24 日才決定取消下個月和北韓領導人金正恩的高峰會，就在外界以為「川金會」已經破局的時候，川普 25 日又表示，川金會仍有可能如原訂計畫，於 6 月 12 日在新加坡舉行。
美國白宮 24 日宣布取消川金會，同時公布川普致金正恩的信件，內容提到自己原本很期待和金正恩會面，但北韓近來卻表現出帶有敵意的姿態，讓他認為在此時此刻舉行會談並不適當。
北韓外務省第一副相金桂冠隨後透過官媒《朝中社》回應，表示雖然美國單方面取消川金會，但北韓仍以開放的態度，給予美方時間和機會考慮，並強調北韓方面願意與美方坐下來對話、解決問題。
面對北韓的回應，川普 25 日在推特發文寫道「收到北韓溫暖且有建設性的聲明，是個很好的消息，我們很快就會看見它能帶來什麼的結果，希望會是長久的繁榮與和平，只有時間（和才能）可以證明」。
綜合外媒報導，川普隨後在白宮面對記者提問時也表示，川金會仍有希望如期舉行，並稱雙方都希望這次峰會能夠舉行「我們再看看會發生什麼事，我們正在與他們商談」。
Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018