圖輯／陳葦廷簽唱會　偉晉從軍前站台力挺

圖輯／記者林柏年2018/08/26 17:12

  • ▲偉晉（右）擔任陳葦廷簽唱會的嘉賓。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲偉晉（右）擔任陳葦廷簽唱會的嘉賓。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲偉晉（右）擔任陳葦廷簽唱會的嘉賓。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲偉晉（右）擔任陳葦廷簽唱會的嘉賓。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲偉晉（右）擔任陳葦廷簽唱會的嘉賓。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）

  • ▲陳葦廷《Peace》首張EP簽唱會。（圖／記者林柏年攝，2018.08.26）


曹格弟子陳葦廷今（26）日舉辦個人簽唱會，適逢下大雨嘉賓偉晉還冒雨站台。前輩黃偉晉從軍前還特別公開力挺，現場致贈「新聲帶優質偶像劇甜心」值星帶給她。
 

關鍵字陳葦廷偉晉黃偉晉
