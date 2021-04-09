新台幣 232 萬元起 第二代小改款 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 正式

我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀
外觀方面，小改款 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman 換上新款水箱罩設計，也搭載新款 LED 頭燈及 LED 前霧燈組，足踏 19 吋 John Cooper Works Circuit Spoke 雙色鋁合金輪圈，卡鉗施以 Chili Red 紅色烤漆，前煞車採用四活塞，後煞車採用單活塞浮動卡鉗，LED 尾燈加入 Union Jack 英國國旗家族設計風格，排氣尾管口徑加大至 95mm。
內裝方面，小改款 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman 的座艙擁有整合式數位儀錶、運動化皮質包覆方向盤、8.8 吋繁體中文觸控螢幕、導航系統、無線 Apple CarPlay 整合系統及 MINI Connected 智慧互聯駕駛。酬載機能部分，小改款 Mini Countryman 標準行李廂置物空間為 490 公升，透過後座椅背 40:20:40 分離傾倒之下可擴充至最大 1,390 公升。
動力配置方面，小改款 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman 換上 1,998cc TwinPower Turbo 渦輪增壓直列 4 缸汽油引擎，於 5,000~6,250rpm 間可輸出 306hp 最大馬力，於 1,800~4,500rpm 間可輸出 450Nm 峰值扭力，雙雙較小改款前大為提昇，搭配 Steptronic 8 速手自排變速箱及 ALL4 智慧四輪傳動系統，原廠宣稱 0-100km/h 加速需時 5.1 秒即可完成。
第二代 Mini Countryman 自 2017 年登場以來，已成為 Mini 品牌重要的車型，佔有品牌全球近 30% 的銷售比率，原廠於去年 (2020) 5 月推出小改款版本，接下來在 7 月時推出 John Cooper Works 版本，總代理汎德選在 11/12 正式推出 Cooper Countryman SODA (新台幣 135 萬元起)、Cooper Countryman (新台幣 161 萬元起) 及 Cooper S Countryman (新台幣 185 萬元起) 共 3 款編成，今日則將性能旗艦 John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 正式引進，提供喜愛操駕樂趣的消費者新的選擇。