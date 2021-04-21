Volkswagen ID.4 勝出！ 2021 年世界風雲車 (World Car of the Year) 名單出爐

我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀
在世界年度風雲車 (World Car of the Year) 部分，由 Volkswagen ID.4 勝出，從 Audi A3、BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe、BMW 4 Series、Honda e、Kia K5 / Optima、Kia Sorento、Mazda MX-30、Mercedes-Benz GLA 及 Toyota Yaris / Yaris Cross 等前十強車款中脫穎而出。
世界最佳豪華車 (World Luxury Car) 部分，由 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 拿下，從 Aston Martin DBX、BMW X6、Land Rover Defender 及 Polestar 2 等前五強車款分別是中勝出。
世界最佳性能車 (World Performance Car) 部分，由 Porsche 911 Turbo 獲得，從 Audi RS Q8、BMW M2 CS、BMW X5 M / X6 M 及 Toyota GR Yaris 中勝出。
世界最佳都會車 (World Urban Car) 部分，入圍車款之車長需短於 4.2 公尺，最終由 Honda e 在 Honda Jazz / Fit、Hyundai i10 / Grand i10、Hyundai i20 及 Toyota Yaris / Yaris Cross 等車款中成功拿下。
世界汽車大獎的評審團隊來自全球 29 個國家或地區，人數共計 93 人，除了頒發前述的獎項外，也從所有入圍車款中選出設計最為傑出的 Land Rover Defender 來頒予 2021 World Car Design of the Year (年度設計大獎)。
年度車界風雲人物 (World Car Person of the Year) 則頒給 Toyota 社長豐田章男 (Akio Toyoda) 先生，以表彰他在 COVID-19 疫情期間仍致力拖展 C.A.S.E. 理念，並親身參與賽事活動，更維持品牌獲利且確保員工的生計，對於車壇確實有所貢獻。