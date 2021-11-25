COVID-19最新疫情關鍵資訊
COVID-19最新疫情關鍵資訊
2021金搖桿獎名單出爐　《惡靈古堡8》奪年度遊戲包4獎

▲《惡靈古堡8》奪金搖桿年度遊戲等四項大獎。
生活消費中心/綜合報導

2021-11-25 06:30:00

有著 TGA 遊戲大獎前哨戰之稱、今年已邁入第 39 屆的英國老牌電玩獎「金搖桿獎（Golden Joystick Awards）」近日公布今年得獎名單，由《惡靈古堡8：村莊》奪下終極年度最佳遊戲在內的 3 大獎項，成為今年最大贏家。本屆增設的「史上最佳終極遊戲」與「史上最佳終極硬體」兩個獎項，則分別由《黑暗靈魂》與「PC」奪下。

金搖桿獎由遊戲產業人士組成評審團選定入圍，再由玩家進行票選，同時本屆還追加了「史上最佳遊戲硬體」與「史上最佳遊戲」當作壓軸。其中《惡靈古堡8：村莊》拿下「終極年度最佳遊戲」、「PlayStation 年度最佳遊戲」與「最佳音效」3大獎，而開發商卡普空也獲頒「年度工作室」，合計4項大獎。

 
此外，本屆額外增設獎項「史上最佳終極遊戲」與「史上最佳遊戲硬體」，由主辦方以知名遊戲雜誌的百強名單中為基礎，經由遊戲產業專家、開發商、媒體等決選出 20 組名單，再經由網路票選得出。「史上最佳終極遊戲」票選突入前五名遊戲分別為：以12% 投票率獲獎的第一名《黑暗靈魂》、第二名《毀滅戰士》（11%）、第三名《薩爾達傳說：曠野之息》（10%）、第四名《戰慄時空》（9%）、第五名《Minecraft》（8%）。

「史上最佳遊戲硬體」的前五名分別是：第五名 PS1（7%），第四名 PS4（8%），第三名超級任天堂（9%），第二名 PS2（14%），第一名則是 PC 個人電腦拿下 17% 票數獲獎，而官方還請來 Steam 總裁「G胖」Gabe Newell 代表接受獎項。

以下為 2021 金搖桿獎的獲獎名單：

  • 最佳敘事（Best Storytelling）：《奇異人生：本色》
  • 最佳多人遊戲（Best Multiplayer Game）：《It Takes Two》
  • 最佳音效（Best Audio）：《惡靈古堡 8：村莊》
  • 最佳視覺設計（Best Visual Design）：《拉捷特與克拉克：時空裂縫》
  • 最佳遊戲資料片（Best Game Expansion）：《對馬戰鬼：壹岐島》
  • 年度最佳手機遊戲（Mobile Game of the Year）：《英雄聯盟：激鬥峽谷》
  • 最佳遊戲硬體（Best Gaming Hardware）：PS5
  • 最佳獨立遊戲（Best Indie Game）：《死亡之門》
  • 年度最佳開發商（Studio of the Year）：卡普空
  • 最佳演出（Best Performer）：Maggie Robertson
  • 最佳突破（Breakthrough Award）：《Housemarque》
  • 最佳遊戲社群（Best Game Community）：《Final Fantasy 14》
  • 最佳持續遊玩（Still Playing Award）：《Final Fantasy 14》
  • PC 年度最佳遊戲（PC Game of the Year）：《Hitman 3》
  • 任天堂年度最佳遊戲（Nintendo Game of the Year）：《密特羅德 生存恐懼》
  • Xbox 年度最佳遊戲（Xbox Game of the Year）：《Psychonauts 2》
  • PlayStation 年度最佳遊戲（PlayStation Game of the Year）：《惡靈古堡 8：村莊》
  • 最期待遊戲（Most Wanted Game）：《艾爾登法環》
  • 評論家票選（Critics Choice Award）：《死亡循環》
  • 終極最佳年度遊戲（Ultimate Game of the Year）：《惡靈古堡 8：村莊》
  • 史上最佳終極遊戲硬體（Ultimate Hardware of All Time）：PC 
  • 史上最佳終極遊戲獎（Ultimate Game of All Time）：《黑暗靈魂》
關鍵字
