2021金搖桿獎名單出爐　《惡靈古堡8》奪年度遊戲包4獎

此外，本屆額外增設獎項「史上最佳終極遊戲」與「史上最佳遊戲硬體」，由主辦方以知名遊戲雜誌的百強名單中為基礎，經由遊戲產業專家、開發商、媒體等決選出 20 組名單，再經由網路票選得出。「史上最佳終極遊戲」票選突入前五名遊戲分別為：以12% 投票率獲獎的第一名《黑暗靈魂》、第二名《毀滅戰士》（11%）、第三名《薩爾達傳說：曠野之息》（10%）、第四名《戰慄時空》（9%）、第五名《Minecraft》（8%）。
「史上最佳遊戲硬體」的前五名分別是：第五名 PS1（7%），第四名 PS4（8%），第三名超級任天堂（9%），第二名 PS2（14%），第一名則是 PC 個人電腦拿下 17% 票數獲獎，而官方還請來 Steam 總裁「G胖」Gabe Newell 代表接受獎項。
以下為 2021 金搖桿獎的獲獎名單：
- 最佳敘事（Best Storytelling）：《奇異人生：本色》
- 最佳多人遊戲（Best Multiplayer Game）：《It Takes Two》
- 最佳音效（Best Audio）：《惡靈古堡 8：村莊》
- 最佳視覺設計（Best Visual Design）：《拉捷特與克拉克：時空裂縫》
- 最佳遊戲資料片（Best Game Expansion）：《對馬戰鬼：壹岐島》
- 年度最佳手機遊戲（Mobile Game of the Year）：《英雄聯盟：激鬥峽谷》
- 最佳遊戲硬體（Best Gaming Hardware）：PS5
- 最佳獨立遊戲（Best Indie Game）：《死亡之門》
- 年度最佳開發商（Studio of the Year）：卡普空
- 最佳演出（Best Performer）：Maggie Robertson
- 最佳突破（Breakthrough Award）：《Housemarque》
- 最佳遊戲社群（Best Game Community）：《Final Fantasy 14》
- 最佳持續遊玩（Still Playing Award）：《Final Fantasy 14》
- PC 年度最佳遊戲（PC Game of the Year）：《Hitman 3》
- 任天堂年度最佳遊戲（Nintendo Game of the Year）：《密特羅德 生存恐懼》
- Xbox 年度最佳遊戲（Xbox Game of the Year）：《Psychonauts 2》
- PlayStation 年度最佳遊戲（PlayStation Game of the Year）：《惡靈古堡 8：村莊》
- 最期待遊戲（Most Wanted Game）：《艾爾登法環》
- 評論家票選（Critics Choice Award）：《死亡循環》
- 終極最佳年度遊戲（Ultimate Game of the Year）：《惡靈古堡 8：村莊》
- 史上最佳終極遊戲硬體（Ultimate Hardware of All Time）：PC
- 史上最佳終極遊戲獎（Ultimate Game of All Time）：《黑暗靈魂》