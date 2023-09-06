2,500 萬日圓起 / 四人座、後滑門配置 Toyota Century SUV 問世！
7Car 小七車觀點
2023-09-06 17:25:40
繼先前放出預告後，Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) 今日 (9/6) 透過線上直播方式發表全新 Century SUV，即日起開始接受訂單，建議售價為 2,500 萬日圓 (約合新臺幣 541.6 萬元) 起，並將與轎車 (Sedan) 版本共同進行販售。
Toyota Century SUV 尺碼為 5,205x1,990x1,805mm，軸距為 2,950mm，重量達 2,570kg。外觀線條承襲了現行第三代 Century 兼具日系古典與莊嚴穩重氣息的輪廓，前後依然配置驕傲的鳳凰徽章；車頭/尾燈則運用當今 Toyota 在車頭愛用的雙層分離式造型，窗框造型相當方正聳立，後車門同時提供傳統側開或滑門的選配 (附有自動伸縮電動踏板)，足踏碩大的 20 吋多輻式鋁圈。

內裝方面，Toyota Century SUV 也是向經典致敬，在復古的設計架構之下，增添現代科技配備，像是平直式的中控台搭配高級飾板的點綴，並裝配全新的大尺寸液晶觸控螢幕。其他包括三輻式多功能方向盤、全液晶顯示儀表板、高級音響系統等都是標準配備。而座椅全車更是採用高級皮質用料，具有優異的彈性和柔軟的觸感讓乘坐感更加上乘。另外，與轎車版不同的是，Century SUV 為 四人座配置，後排配置兩張可倒平的 Ottoman 獨立座椅，提供更加尊榮的移動體驗。

動力方面，Toyota Century SUV 搭載 2GR-FXE 3.5 升 V6 自然進氣引擎和 51Ah 鋰電池組、後 e-Axle 電動馬達所構成的插電式油電混合系統，綜效馬力可達 412 匹，最大純電續航里程為 69 公里 (WLTC)；另具備 E-Four Advanced 電子四驅系統、DRS 後輪轉向系統，提供更加輕鬆愜意的駕馭過程。

Century 車系最早於 1967 年問世，作為 Toyota 品牌乃至於日本國產車中最為旗艦的代表，直到 1997 年才推出第二世代大改款新車，並且擁有日本車中少見的 V12 引擎，直到 2017 年發表第三世代後，才取消 V12 配置。如今隨著市場趨勢轉變，以及 Rolls-Royce 破天荒推出 Cullinan 車系建立層峰 SUV 級距，Toyota 如今帶來自身的詮釋，給予日本金字塔頂端客群有別於傳統 Century 的選擇，至於未來受否規劃輸入其他海外市場，則有待原廠的後續消息了。
