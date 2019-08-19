美國總統川普批准F-16V軍售案，角逐2020總統的韓國瑜透過競選辦公室發中、英雙語聲明表達感謝，韓國瑜表示，未來他擔任總統，將會繼續強化台美國防與安全關係，善盡「和平捍衛者」的角色。

韓國瑜表示，台海和平穩定，百姓安居樂業，是他競選總統最根本，也是最首要的目標。

創造及維護兩岸和平，除了要有正確務實的大陸政策之外，也要有堅強的軍事力量做為後盾。在台灣海峽軍事力量失衡嚴重的情況下，國軍除了循序進行武器裝備汰舊換新，建構新一代戰力有其必要性及急迫性。

韓國瑜強調，兩岸政策與國防政策是相輔相成的，缺一不可，可惜民進黨政府的兩岸政策與國防政策彼此矛盾，一方面製造兩岸對抗，另一方面再來強化軍事。韓國瑜主張，兩岸和解與堅實國防更能保障中華民國的主權與安全，而且各行各業才能興旺發展。

韓國瑜「國政顧問團」的國防小組成員，也即將開展對美溝通相關工作。

英文版本的聲明內容則為

The KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu applauded President Donald Trump’s decision to approve the sale of new F-16 fighters to Taiwan. If elected president, Han pledges to deepen US-Taiwan security and military relationships and make Taiwan a robust “peace defender.”

“Maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait and making people living in a prosperous life are the foremost objectives of his decision to enter into Taiwan’s presidential race,” Han said. He strongly believes in the idea of “peace through strength” as advocated by presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

Han believes peace relies not only on smart and pragmatic Mainland China policy but also on strong self-defense capability. Han supports regular replacement of obsolete weapons systems and acquiring next generation technology and capability.

Unlike the DPP Administration’s policy of strengthening defense while taking a confrontational approach against the PRC, Han emphasized that his cross-strait policy and defense policy are synchronized. He believes the sovereignty and security of the Republic of China and prosperous life of Taiwan people can only be ensured by pursuing peace across the Taiwan Strait through robust defense capability.

Han has directed his recently formed advisory team on national security and defense affairs to begin a series of communications with their counterparts in the United States.