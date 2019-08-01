中美第 12 輪貿易談判 31 日以提早結束收場，由於事前雙方遲遲無法就著華為、農產品等議題達成共識，因此外界普遍預測本輪談判實質進展不大，加上美國總統川普在談判展開前再度開砲，批評中國有意拖延、未依承諾購買美國農產品，還說「若中方希望等到他連任成功後再來談磋商，那美方開出的條件將更嚴苛」。對此，中國外交部發言人華春瑩聲稱只想「呵呵」兩聲，還說「自己生病去讓別人吃藥，也是沒有任何用的」。

China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 - was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now - no signs that they are doing so. That is the problem with China, they just don’t come through. Our Economy has become MUCH larger than the Chinese Economy is last 3 years....

...to ripoff the USA, even bigger and better than ever before. The problem with them waiting, however, is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now...or no deal at all. We have all the cards, our past leaders never got it!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年7月30日