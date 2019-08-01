▲中國外交部發言人華春瑩，31 日在例行記者會上，就著中美貿易磋商延宕問題，指出美國應拿出更多誠意。資料照。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

中美第 12 輪貿易談判 31 日以提早結束收場，由於事前雙方遲遲無法就著華為、農產品等議題達成共識，因此外界普遍預測本輪談判實質進展不大，加上美國總統川普在談判展開前再度開砲，批評中國有意拖延、未依承諾購買美國農產品，還說「若中方希望等到他連任成功後再來談磋商，那美方開出的條件將更嚴苛」。對此，中國外交部發言人華春瑩聲稱只想「呵呵」兩聲，還說「自己生病去讓別人吃藥，也是沒有任何用的」。


在中國外交部 31 日的例行記者會上，華春瑩被問到對於美國總統川普言論的看法時，先是以「呵呵」冷笑回應，接著說：「你知道中美經貿磋商一年多來，是誰在出爾反爾、言而無信、反覆無常，大家都有目共睹。」並說：「在這個時候美方放話來試圖極限施壓，我認為是沒有意義的；事實上，自己生病去讓別人吃藥，也是沒有任何用的。」

針對中美磋商延宕的問題，華春瑩最後強調，只有美方顯示出充分的誠信、誠意，本著平等和相互尊重、互諒互讓的精神來進行磋商，磋商才有可能取得進展。

