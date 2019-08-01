中美貿易談判頻頻卡關，繼 7 月 31 日協商破局後，台灣時間 8 月 2 日凌晨川普便在推特再發文，宣布將從 9 月 1 日起，對剩餘的 3000 億美元中國進口商品加徵 10% 的「小額」關稅，但不包含已被加徵 25% 關稅的 2500 億美元中國產品。

...during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%...

川普表示，美方原以為 3 個月前就已經與中方達成協議，但很遺憾在協議簽署前，中方卻決定重新談判；並指控中國遲遲沒有照先前同意的開始購買美國農產品，而且中國國家主席習近平對強效止痛劑芬太尼〈 Fentanyl 〉流入美國的承諾也沒有履行。

綜合外媒報導，在表示將進一步提高中國貨品關稅前，川普應已聽取美國貿易代表萊海澤和財政部長穆努欽甫的回國報告，對 9 月再度協商一事不甚滿意，並在美國時間 1 日一早就 po 文，怒嗆中國是在等他下台，好與民主黨達成協議繼續剝奪美國，最後則打下「絕無可能！」（ NO WAY ！）過了沒多久，便宣布要自 9 月起加重中國貨品關稅的消息。

China, Iran & other foreign countries are looking at the Democrat Candidates and “drooling” over the small prospect that they could be dealing with them in the not too distant future. They would be able to rip off our beloved USA like never before. With President Trump, NO WAY!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年8月1日