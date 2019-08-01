▲美國總統川普宣布，將再加重對中國貨品的關稅。（圖／翻攝自Vox）
▲美國總統川普宣布，將再加重對中國貨品的關稅。（圖／翻攝自Vox）

中美貿易談判頻頻卡關，繼 7 月 31 日協商破局後，台灣時間 8 月 2 日凌晨川普便在推特再發文，宣布將從 9 月 1 日起，對剩餘的 3000 億美元中國進口商品加徵 10% 的「小額」關稅，但不包含已被加徵 25% 關稅的 2500 億美元中國產品。

川普表示，美方原以為 3 個月前就已經與中方達成協議，但很遺憾在協議簽署前，中方卻決定重新談判；並指控中國遲遲沒有照先前同意的開始購買美國農產品，而且中國國家主席習近平對強效止痛劑芬太尼〈 Fentanyl 〉流入美國的承諾也沒有履行。

綜合外媒報導，在表示將進一步提高中國貨品關稅前，川普應已聽取美國貿易代表萊海澤和財政部長穆努欽甫的回國報告，對 9 月再度協商一事不甚滿意，並在美國時間 1 日一早就 po 文，怒嗆中國是在等他下台，好與民主黨達成協議繼續剝奪美國，最後則打下「絕無可能！」（ NO WAY ！）過了沒多久，便宣布要自 9 月起加重中國貨品關稅的消息。

川普的行事風格向來難以捉摸，但宣布加重關稅一事也並非完全無跡可尋。事實上，在中美上海磋商展開、美國代表團結束談判回國前，川普就曾下過馬威，以推文警告中國別想「以拖待變」，期望他在 2020 年的總統大選落敗，好和繼任的民主黨總統當選人打交道。

