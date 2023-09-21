聯合國氣候雄心峰會　G7領袖僅加德現身美日缺席

柬埔寨男童會說16種語言！貧窮家庭欠下巨額負債　神童現況曝

▲聯合國氣候雄心峰會今天舉行，要求各國展開具體行動提高削減目標以及減少使用化石燃料等，但G7成員國中僅德國及加拿大領袖出席。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
▲聯合國氣候雄心峰會今天舉行，要求各國展開具體行動提高削減目標以及減少使用化石燃料等，但G7成員國中僅德國及加拿大領袖出席。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）

（中央社紐約20日綜合外電報導）聯合國氣候雄心峰會今天舉行，要求各國展開具體行動提高削減目標以及減少使用化石燃料等，但G7成員國中僅德國及加拿大領袖出席，日本首相岸田文雄、美國總統拜登等人未現身。

綜合日本時事通信社、朝日新聞報導，聯合國秘書長古特瑞斯（Antonio Guterres）在氣候雄心峰會（Climate Ambition Summit）中指出，「這場峰會的焦點是解決辦法」，提及世界各地受到氣候變遷影響導致氣溫上升，頻繁發生洪水、山林大火等，並指出「人類已經開啟地獄的門」，呼籲各國加速採取減少排放的措施。

同時，古特瑞斯呼籲已開發國家及開發中國家，分別在2040年、2050年左右達成淨零排放（Net Zero）。

然而，二氧化碳排放量前5名的國家，中國、美國、印度、俄羅斯、日本的領袖，並未出席聯合國氣候雄心峰會。

而七大工業國（G7）的領袖中，僅德國總理蕭茲（Olaf Scholz）跟加拿大總理杜魯道（Justin Trudeau）出席，日本首相岸田文雄、美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）等人並未現身。

法新社報導，古特瑞斯2022年12月宣布舉行這場峰會時表示，將讓這次峰會「沒有空話」，且只有具備實現溫室氣體淨零排放具體計畫的國家領導人能發言。

The bar for the podium was set high, with the UN chief making clear that only leaders who had made concrete plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse emissions would be allowed to speak.

聯合國收到100多份申請後，在19日公布了41名發言者名單，其中不包含中國、美國、英國、日本、印度等代表。（譯者：楊惟敬/核稿：）1120921After receiving more than 100 applications to take part, the UN finally released a list on Tuesday night of 41 speakers which did not include China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan or India.

