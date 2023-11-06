僅限4小時！以色列將開放1路線　供加薩人民撤離至南部

台裔模特兒開戰知名設計師！怒控：無償走秀卻遭AI「換臉成白人」

▲台裔美國籍模特兒謝琳控訴，無償替知名設計師走秀，照片卻被以AI技術換臉成白人，質疑是種族歧視。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）
國際中心蔡姍伶／綜合報導

一位台裔美國模特兒謝琳（Shereen Wu），近日在社群網站上踢爆，知名時裝設計師科斯特洛（Michael Costello）在社交媒體上，轉發了1張她被AI「換臉」成白人的照片，截至上週末為止，該段抖音影片播放量已逼近200萬次。

綜合外媒報導，科斯特洛是曾與珍妮佛羅培茲（Jennifer Lopez）、碧昂絲（Beyonce）、席琳迪翁（Celine Dion）等大咖合作的知名設計師，還參與過知名實境秀《決戰時裝伸展台》（Project Runway），近日他在Instagram上發布了一張洛杉磯時裝活動拍攝的照片，1名穿著黑色禮服的模特兒在伸展台上，看起來像是1名白人女性。

然而，21歲的謝琳隨後便拍片控訴，這張照片經過修改，裡頭的人其實是她，卻被改成白人外貌，直言：「Michael是一位擁有170萬粉絲的大設計師，卻因為我的種族編輯我的臉，完全是不尊重人的行為。」

@shereenwuMichael Costello has yet to take responsibility for his actions. I want to explain what happened, and I hope other models in the future feel comfortable to speak up. He has since offered to post my photo side by side with the AI one, but has not voluntarily post it. This offer did not contain an apology, and only happened after a model who’s close with him brought light to the situation. Some points I couldn’t fit: -Replaced the face of a model from the same collection -Lightened the skin of a black model in a photo and proceeded to push blame on the makeup artist (mua did not lighten the skin) -Screamed at models backstage (he screamed at the girl who stumbled on the runway to near tears, only to make an Instagram post praising her after.) But considering how long he’s been acting like this, I doubt any apology from him would be sincere; they would be performative at best. (Sorry for the weird cuts and sped up video I was trying to fit as much as I can in) #michaelcostello #greenscreenvideo #drama #michaelcostellocontroversy

♬ original sound - shereenwu
謝琳透露，自己幫科斯特洛走秀並沒有收取報酬，只希望能藉此提高曝光度與知名度，但現實卻是，自己不僅沒有被外界看見，取而代之的還是1張被修過圖的假照片。謝琳還說，一開始發現此事的是她的母親，而她在看到照片後，當下反應是恐懼，接著就是憂鬱：「誰會像這樣砍掉一個人的頭？希望人們能夠理解，看到自己的作品被盜用是多麼的傷人。這非常不人道。」

對此，科斯特洛在Instagram上發文，否認了謝琳的指控，聲稱他也不清楚照片的來源，當下只是單純轉發被標記在內的所有內容，自己確實應該為分享假照片承擔責任，但他並沒有做出任何修改，還揚言對謝琳的「虛假指控」提告，不過這篇貼文現在已被刪除。

謝琳已聯繫了倡導時尚工作者權益的組織「模特兒聯盟」（Model Alliance），後者將她轉介給律師，聯盟創辦人澤芙（Sara Ziff）表示，10多年來，模特兒形像未經同意即被以不當方式使用的狀況屢見不鮮，謝琳的經歷只是其中之一，直言：「AI的問題可能是新的，但模特兒影像被濫用的問題不是。」

