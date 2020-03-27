據英國《 Sky News》報導，英國首相強森（ Boris Johnson ）透過個人推特發文，表示在過去的 24 小時內，出現了輕微得病徵，並且新型冠狀病毒篩檢呈陽性。

強森現在正在進行自主隔離，在防疫的同時，會繼續透視訊會議繼續帶領政府。唐寧街（ Downing Street ）表示，強森在週四出現了輕微的症狀，並在首席醫學關的指導下接受了檢查。病毒篩檢由國民健保署（ NHS ）進行，結果呈現陽性。

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri

