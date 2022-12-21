世足熱潮／FB最夯「#」是它！冠軍賽貼1980萬次國旗超狂

一路旺到明年！冬至「4生肖」財運爆棚　他偏財運也起飛

▲世界盃足球賽期間，全球最熱門的主題標籤為廣受大家喜愛的「#Messi」。(圖／記者周淑萍攝)
▲世界盃足球賽期間，全球最熱門的主題標籤為廣受大家喜愛的「#Messi」。(圖／記者周淑萍攝)

記者周淑萍/綜合報導

歷經近1個月的激烈賽程，4年1度的世界盃足球賽終於順利落幕，由球星梅西率領的阿根廷擊敗法國奪冠。Meta公布旗下Facebook 與 Instagram全球最新社群統計數據，其中球王梅西「 #Messi」與其所屬阿根廷國家隊「#Argentina」為決賽當天在 Instagram 上最熱門的主題標籤 Hashtag。另外，不少粉絲在 Reels 中分享足球場上經典時刻也加上音樂，BTS 田柾國演唱的主題曲 Dreamers 榮登 Instagram Reels 上最熱門的歌曲。而全球使用國旗表情符號最熱門的賽事，就是冠軍戰由阿根廷打敗法國期間，共創下1,980萬次以上的使用次數，相當驚人。

從 11 月中分組賽開始，愈來愈多球迷在 Facebook 與 Instagram 上討論一系列足球賽事，相關的主題標籤熱度不斷攀升！尤其在決賽當天，Instagram 上在全球最熱門的主題標籤為廣受大家喜愛的 #Messi 與最終奪下冠軍的 #Argentina。

世足賽事期間，在 Facebook 上十大熱門的主題標籤則包含：

  • #Qatar2022
  • #worldcup
  • #FIFAWorldCup
  • #copadomundo（西班牙文）
  • #argentina
  • #football
  • #brasil
  • #Messi
此外，大家也廣泛運用表情符號來支持心儀的參賽隊伍，其中國旗是不可少的元素。在 Facebook 與 Instagram 上，全球使用國旗表情符號最熱門的賽事，即為冠軍賽由阿根廷打敗法國期間，共創下1,980萬次以上的使用次數，巴西出場的四場關鍵戰役也佔據全球使用國旗表情符號最熱門的賽事排行榜。

全球使用國旗表情符號最熱門的賽事排行榜

  • 阿根廷 VS. 法國（12/18, 總計 1,980＋萬次）
  • 巴西 VS. 塞爾維亞（11/24, 總計 1,300＋萬次）
  • 巴西 VS. 南韓（12/5, 700＋萬次）
  • 巴西 VS. 瑞士（11/28, 660＋萬次）
  • 巴西 VS. 克羅埃西亞（12/9, 600＋萬次）
  • 阿根廷 VS. 克羅埃西亞（12/13, 500＋萬次）
除了主題標籤與表情符號，短影音Reels 推出以來，愈來愈多的運動迷透過短秒數的影片分享競技場上的精彩瞬間，也有許多球迷們在 Reels 中加入音樂展現個人創意應援。其中，大賽期間榮登最熱門的 Reels 音樂為 Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack] - Jung Kook（BTS 田柾國），阿根廷的應援神曲 Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar 也榜上有名，激情沸騰的音樂與歌詞，為賽事更添熱度！

全球足球大賽期間，全球 Instagram Reels 上最熱門的歌曲與音訊：

  • Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack] - Jung Kook（BTS 田柾國）
  • AQUI É O BRASIL, FUNK HINO NACIONAL - DJ Cris Fontedofunk
  • The Official Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022™ Theme - FIFA Sound
  • AQUECIMENTO DA COPA - Dj Pedro Beat
  • Magrão Speaks To Me: Brasil - WAGNERIZ
  • País do Futebol - Mc Guimê
  • Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar - La Mosca Tse-Tse
  • Arhbo [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack] - Ozuna
▲世足IG。(圖／記者周淑萍攝)
▲全球使用國旗表情符號最熱門的賽事，即為冠軍賽由阿根廷打敗法國期間，共創下 1,980+ 萬次的使用次數。(圖／記者周淑萍攝)

