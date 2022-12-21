世足熱潮／FB最夯「#」是它！冠軍賽貼1980萬次國旗超狂

除了主題標籤與表情符號，短影音Reels 推出以來，愈來愈多的運動迷透過短秒數的影片分享競技場上的精彩瞬間，也有許多球迷們在 Reels 中加入音樂展現個人創意應援。其中，大賽期間榮登最熱門的 Reels 音樂為 Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack] - Jung Kook（BTS 田柾國），阿根廷的應援神曲 Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar 也榜上有名，激情沸騰的音樂與歌詞，為賽事更添熱度！
全球足球大賽期間，全球 Instagram Reels 上最熱門的歌曲與音訊：
Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack] - Jung Kook（BTS 田柾國）
AQUI É O BRASIL, FUNK HINO NACIONAL - DJ Cris Fontedofunk
The Official Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022™ Theme - FIFA Sound
AQUECIMENTO DA COPA - Dj Pedro Beat
Magrão Speaks To Me: Brasil - WAGNERIZ
País do Futebol - Mc Guimê
Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar - La Mosca Tse-Tse
Arhbo [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack] - Ozuna