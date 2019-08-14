新頭殼newtalk

外媒IGN今（14）日報導，近期美國格鬥社群不斷傳出性騷擾及性侵害指控，包括不當肢體接觸等性騷擾事件外，甚至有一位當事人指控，在月初的EVO 2019大賽中，遭到下藥迷姦。受到接連的人身安全事件影響，包括Combo Breaker官方與CEO Gaming官方都祭出了禁令，禁止確定手腳不乾淨的嫌疑人參加活動，以保安全。

An Update and Confession Read: https://t.co/RYAsXgYYKq — Promaelia (@Promaelia) August 13, 2019

格鬥電競賽事引人熱血沸騰，但參加大型活動仍得注意自己人身安全！外媒IGN報導，美國格鬥社群接連傳出性騷擾與性侵害事件指控。昨晚，《任天堂明星大亂鬥》選手「Promaelia（本名：Davon Crawley）」主動在推特上發文公開致歉，表示他在一年多前的兩個不同地方，由於嚴重酒醉，Promaelia失控地對兩名成年人進行了性侵害。Promaelia表示自己已經開始進行戒酒與行為療法治療，並公開道歉。

Will publically say that gllty touched me inappropriately and publically during CEO2015. Have heard warnings from other women since. Burned the incident from my memory until she tried to get ahead of the controversy and apologize, and then I remembered the event — Very Cool — Yohosie @ work (@yohosiefgc) August 13, 2019

I’ve flirted with a lot of women, and in more than once instance I’ve made them feel uncomfortable. I’ve made mistakes with boundaries, and I’m aware I’ve hurt people. There’s a lot going on with regards to safety and comfort in event spaces. I’ve received a lot of harassment– — GRPT|gllty (ギル姐) (@gllty) August 12, 2019

而昨天另一名《七龍珠FighterZ》女性職業選手「Yohosie」也發言表示，另一名《快打旋風V》選手Gllty曾在CEO2015活動時公開且不當地觸摸她的身體。Gllty隨後也進行了致歉，表示自己時常與女性進行調情，但忽略了自己正在侵犯他人的身體界線。Gllty表示自己由於跨性別的身分時常遭受到騷擾，但自己卻以這種方式帶給已經性別不友善的環境更不良的影響，她感到相當抱歉，並希望大家可以不要將這件事情擴展到LGBT群體，一切皆是她個人的責任。

另一位電競比賽攝影師Chris Bahn更被「On The Blast Show」主持人James Fink指出對多名女性有性侵害之實。Chris Bahn的個人推特帳號表示目前Chris由於這些控訴而「受到身心巨大創傷」，需要時間恢復。

I’m talking to a lawyer and I’ll be putting out a statement later today. Please don’t think I’m ignoring this. I promise you I am innocent. — Ari Weintraub (@Floejisan) August 13, 2019

而最為嚴重的指控，則來自於一位名為「Musakui Tenshi」的Coser，她表示在月初的EVO 2019比賽中，她與包括《快打旋風V》選手「fLoE」的三名男性在酒吧中喝酒，然後表示「一切變得相當模糊」，並表示自己被fLoE帶走。她表示自己醒來時衣服遭到拉起，並正被fLoE觸摸身體。Musakui Tenshi表示自己立刻穿好衣服離開。但fLoE表示自己絕對沒有做過這些事，並表示已經找律師準備發表聲明，聲言自己絕對是無辜的。

Due to recently collected information regarding unwarranted and unwanted physical contact between event attendees, Leah “Gllty” Hayes will be barred from attending Combo Breaker LLC events until further notice. — COMBO BREAKER (@ComboBreakerFGC) August 13, 2019

Due to recently revealed information, Chris Bahn is no longer welcome at any CEO Gaming event or related event hosted by @CEOJebailey. We believe in the safety of our attendees and will continue to provide a safe & fun environment for all to the best of our ability. — #CEOtaku on September 27-29, 2019! (@CEOGaming) August 10, 2019

受到接連的性騷擾與性侵害事件影響，目前Combo Breaker官方與CEO Gaming都已經作出措施，希望能保護所有參加活動者的人身安全。Combo Breaker官方決定禁止「Gllty」參加任何該公司舉辦活動；而CEO Gaming也宣布將禁止Chris Bahn參加該公司未來任何所辦活動。目前尚未有公開訊息表示這些受指控者是否有受到法律制裁，抑或是只遭受輿論攻擊。