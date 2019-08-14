新頭殼 電競 / NOWnews
外媒IGN今（14）日報導，近期美國格鬥社群不斷傳出性騷擾及性侵害指控，包括不當肢體接觸等性騷擾事件外，甚至有一位當事人指控，在月初的EVO 2019大賽中，遭到下藥迷姦。受到接連的人身安全事件影響，包括Combo Breaker官方與CEO Gaming官方都祭出了禁令，禁止確定手腳不乾淨的嫌疑人參加活動，以保安全。

格鬥電競賽事引人熱血沸騰，但參加大型活動仍得注意自己人身安全！外媒IGN報導，美國格鬥社群接連傳出性騷擾與性侵害事件指控。昨晚，《任天堂明星大亂鬥》選手「Promaelia（本名：Davon Crawley）」主動在推特上發文公開致歉，表示他在一年多前的兩個不同地方，由於嚴重酒醉，Promaelia失控地對兩名成年人進行了性侵害。Promaelia表示自己已經開始進行戒酒與行為療法治療，並公開道歉。

而昨天另一名《七龍珠FighterZ》女性職業選手「Yohosie」也發言表示，另一名《快打旋風V》選手Gllty曾在CEO2015活動時公開且不當地觸摸她的身體。Gllty隨後也進行了致歉，表示自己時常與女性進行調情，但忽略了自己正在侵犯他人的身體界線。Gllty表示自己由於跨性別的身分時常遭受到騷擾，但自己卻以這種方式帶給已經性別不友善的環境更不良的影響，她感到相當抱歉，並希望大家可以不要將這件事情擴展到LGBT群體，一切皆是她個人的責任。

另一位電競比賽攝影師Chris Bahn更被「On The Blast Show」主持人James Fink指出對多名女性有性侵害之實。Chris Bahn的個人推特帳號表示目前Chris由於這些控訴而「受到身心巨大創傷」，需要時間恢復。

而最為嚴重的指控，則來自於一位名為「Musakui Tenshi」的Coser，她表示在月初的EVO 2019比賽中，她與包括《快打旋風V》選手「fLoE」的三名男性在酒吧中喝酒，然後表示「一切變得相當模糊」，並表示自己被fLoE帶走。她表示自己醒來時衣服遭到拉起，並正被fLoE觸摸身體。Musakui Tenshi表示自己立刻穿好衣服離開。但fLoE表示自己絕對沒有做過這些事，並表示已經找律師準備發表聲明，聲言自己絕對是無辜的。

 

受到接連的性騷擾與性侵害事件影響，目前Combo Breaker官方與CEO Gaming都已經作出措施，希望能保護所有參加活動者的人身安全。Combo Breaker官方決定禁止「Gllty」參加任何該公司舉辦活動；而CEO Gaming也宣布將禁止Chris Bahn參加該公司未來任何所辦活動。目前尚未有公開訊息表示這些受指控者是否有受到法律制裁，抑或是只遭受輿論攻擊。

