2019 新型冠狀病毒肺炎（ COVID-19 ）疫情強襲歐洲，不少政府官員、名人皆傳出被感染的消息，而曾赴中歐的瑞典「環保少女」桑柏格也自行發文表示，自己 10 天前就出現諸多不適症狀，「我極度可能已經感染 2019 新型冠狀病毒」。
17 歲的瑞典「環保少女」童貝里（ Greta Thunberg ） 24 日在 Instagram 發布長篇文章，她前幾周去過歐洲中部，返家後為確保母親和妹妹安全，住到另一間租來的公寓裡。然而 10 天前，她出現倦怠、顫抖、喉嚨痛和咳嗽症狀，而曾一同赴比利時布魯塞爾的父親也出現相同症狀，不過更嚴重，他還會發燒。
然而，在瑞典除非需要緊急治療的重症患者，否則無法自主篩檢，出現輕微疑似症狀者都被告知待在家裡。因此，桑柏格並沒有進行篩檢，「不過從症狀及情況來看，我極度可能已經感染 2019 新型冠狀病毒」。桑柏格表示，現在她基本上康復了，她幾乎不覺得自己生病，甚至上次感冒還比較嚴重，她認為這就是危險之處，因為 2019 新型冠狀病毒症狀易與感冒混淆，要不是身邊的人同時感染，她可能會以為只是咳嗽、疲倦罷了。
桑柏格提醒，許多人、特別是年輕人，可能根本不自覺有任何症狀或相當輕微，不知道自己帶原，便可能將病毒傳給免疫力低落的高風險族群，就算自己並非高風險族群，還是要知道自己背負著龐大的責任，「我們的行為可能左右其他人的生與死」，希望大家遵循專家及政府建議，待在家減緩病毒散播，並且記得互相照顧與幫助有需要的人。（編輯：林奐妤）
※【NOWnews 今日新聞】提醒您：
因應武漢肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。
View this post on Instagram
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
A post shared by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) on