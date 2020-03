新頭殼newtalk

Splyce戰隊創辦人、OverActive媒體集團資深副總裁Marty Strenczewilk昨(26)日宣布,他將自戰隊與集團離職,轉往下個人生階段前進。Marty Strenczewilk自2015年建立Splyce戰隊,並成功在2019年將戰隊全額轉賣給OverActive媒體集團。

Some personal news:

After months of conversations with my family, I’ve decided that I’m ready for a new challenge.

Co-founding Splyce 6 years ago and then working with the smart, talented folks at @OverActiveMedia after we were acquired has been an incredible adventure.

1/

— Marty (@Lazerchickenzzz) March 25, 2020