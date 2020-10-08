安卓用戶快刪！17款App藏「惡意軟體」　盜個資、偷扣款

Zscaler公布發現藏有惡意軟體的17種應用程式如下：
All Good PDF Scanner、Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message、Unique Keyboard - Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons、Tangram App Lock、Direct Messenger、Private SMS、One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator、Style Photo Collage、Meticulous Scanner、Desire Translate、Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus、Care Message、Part Message、Paper Doc Scanner、Blue Scanner、Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF、Powerful Cleaner。
不僅如此，研究人員還發現，這些遭感染的app已被12萬安卓用戶設備下載，而Google Play Store也趕緊將這些應用程式全數下架，但用戶手機、平板等設備內的app仍需自行移除，並留意近期帳單是否有多出的訂閱項目。（編輯：賴詠璿）