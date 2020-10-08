安卓用戶快刪！17款App藏「惡意軟體」　盜個資、偷扣款

編輯中心/綜合報導

▲安卓手機（圖／翻攝Pexel）
▲安卓（Android）系統Google Play Store商店平台，多達17款應用程式App，遭植入惡意間諜小丑（Joker）新變種版。（示意圖／翻攝自Pexel）
智慧型手機的時代「人手一機」，凡事透過手機就可以輕鬆完成，資安卻也成一大威脅！國外資安業者Zscaler近期指出，智慧型手機安卓（Android）系統Google Play Store商店平台，多達17款應用程式App，遭植入惡意間諜小丑（Joker）新變種版，不僅會自動下載惡意軟體，還可能竊取用戶資訊。
Zscaler監視惡意軟體小丑後分析透露，該軟體近期有轉移至安卓Google Play Store商店的跡象，而遭到感染的應用程式，主要為工具類型，包括照片編輯、訊息類以及掃描工具類，這些app遭不肖人士植入惡意的軟體程式碼。
Zscaler公布發現藏有惡意軟體的17種應用程式如下：

All Good PDF Scanner、Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message、Unique Keyboard - Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons、Tangram App Lock、Direct Messenger、Private SMS、One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator、Style Photo Collage、Meticulous Scanner、Desire Translate、Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus、Care Message、Part Message、Paper Doc Scanner、Blue Scanner、Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF、Powerful Cleaner。
▲安卓（Android）系統Google
▲安卓（Android）系統Google Play Store商店平台，多達17款應用程式App，遭植入惡意間諜小丑（Joker）新變種版。（示意圖／翻攝自Pixabay）
不僅如此，研究人員還發現，這些遭感染的app已被12萬安卓用戶設備下載，而Google Play Store也趕緊將這些應用程式全數下架，但用戶手機、平板等設備內的app仍需自行移除，並留意近期帳單是否有多出的訂閱項目。（編輯：賴詠璿）
