不斷更新／葛萊美揭曉　泰勒絲擒下「最佳年度專輯」大獎

娛樂中心／綜合報導

2021-03-15 09:15:45｜2021-03-15 11:22:11

▲泰勒絲拿走「最佳年度專輯」獎。（圖／美聯社）
第63屆葛萊美獎（Grammy Awards）台灣時間今（15日）上午8點揭獎，今年入圍大贏家為碧昂絲（Beyoncé）以9項提名領先，泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）、杜娃黎波（Dua Lipa）、羅迪里奇（Roddy Ricch）入圍6項緊追在後，以下為最新重要得獎名單。
最佳年度專輯

Taylor Swift《Folklore》
最佳節奏藍調表演

Beyoncé《Black Parade》

最佳流行演唱專輯

Dua Lipa《Future Nostalgia》
最佳饒舌歌曲
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé《Savage》
最佳年度歌曲
H.E.R.《I Can’t Breathe》 
最佳新人
Megan Thee Stallion

最佳搖滾專輯

The Strokes《The New Abnormal》

最佳音樂錄影帶

Beyoncé《Brown Skin Girl》

最佳饒舌專輯

Nas《King's Disease》
最佳R&B專輯
John Legend《Bigger Love》

最佳另類專輯

Fiona Apple《Fetch the Bolt Cutters》

最佳全球音樂專輯

Burna Boy《Twice as Tall》
▲杜娃黎波拿走「最佳流行演唱專輯」獎。（圖／美聯社）
▲Megan Thee Stallion拿下最佳新人獎。（圖／美聯社）
▲第63屆葛萊美獎揭曉。（圖／葛萊美臉書）
