不斷更新／葛萊美揭曉 泰勒絲擒下「最佳年度專輯」大獎
娛樂中心／綜合報導
2021-03-15 09:15:45｜2021-03-15 11:22:11
第63屆葛萊美獎（Grammy Awards）台灣時間今（15日）上午8點揭獎，今年入圍大贏家為碧昂絲（Beyoncé）以9項提名領先，泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）、杜娃黎波（Dua Lipa）、羅迪里奇（Roddy Ricch）入圍6項緊追在後，以下為最新重要得獎名單。
最佳年度專輯Taylor Swift《Folklore》最佳節奏藍調表演
Beyoncé《Black Parade》
最佳流行演唱專輯Dua Lipa《Future Nostalgia》最佳饒舌歌曲Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé《Savage》最佳年度歌曲H.E.R.《I Can’t Breathe》 最佳新人Megan Thee Stallion
最佳搖滾專輯The Strokes《The New Abnormal》
最佳音樂錄影帶Beyoncé《Brown Skin Girl》
最佳饒舌專輯Nas《King's Disease》最佳R&B專輯John Legend《Bigger Love》
最佳另類專輯Fiona Apple《Fetch the Bolt Cutters》
最佳全球音樂專輯Burna Boy《Twice as Tall》