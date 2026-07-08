暑假到了！Xbox Game Pass也公布7月9日到7月21日期間的最新遊戲名單，其中有兩款首發新作也在名單內，像是7月13日登場的《Ascend to Zero（零秒）》、7月17日發售的《Fogpiercer（穿霧列車）》，還有《幻獸帕魯》、《鳴潮》等知名作品，不過也有10款遊戲會在7月15日被移除訂閱服務，玩家要趕進度了。

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Xbox Game Pass 7月9日～21日遊戲名單

《Ascend to Zero（零秒）》：一款以「時間停止」為核心玩法的 Roguelike 動作遊戲。

《Fogpiercer（穿霧列車）》：運用卡牌構築，抵禦外敵的策略遊戲。

《幻獸帕魯》

《鳴潮》

《Gears of War: Reloaded》

《The Planet Crafter》

《Tamashika》

《PBA Pro Bowling 2026 》

《Quarantine Zone: The Last Check》

《Mavrix by Matt Jones》

《FixForce》

《Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2》

Xbox Game Pass 7月15日移除遊戲

《Dungeons of Hinterberg》

《EA Sports FC 24》

《Stellaris》

《Golf With Your Friends》

《Minami Lane》

《PowerWash Simulator》

《Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition》

《Splitgate: Arena Reloaded》

《Super Fantasy Kingdom》

《Techtonica （Game Preview）》

Xbox Game Pass是什麼？

Xbox Game Pass是微軟推出的遊戲訂閱制服務，玩家每個月只要固定支付費用，就能玩平台上超過百款遊戲，其中包含微軟大作，和各大遊戲商作品，這項服務支援 Xbox 家用主機、PC 電腦及雲端串流遊玩。

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現任《NOWNEWS今日新聞》電玩、動漫記者，在新聞媒體界已有11年工作經驗，過去從事編輯工作居多，先前曾在《蘋果日報》擔任副刊編輯、《鏡週刊》紙本編輯、《鏡新聞》網路編輯，政治、財經、社會、娛樂、體育、3C等...