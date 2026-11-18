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▲黃仁勳（右二）的其中一名外遇對象是被質疑為「中國女間諜」的黃樂（右一）。（圖／資料照）

輝達（NVIDIA）創辦人黃仁勳近日捲入婚外情風波，在美國時間11月12日請辭獲准，離開輝達，不過他今（18）日凌晨卻在自己的X上發文，表示若董事會同意，他願意回鍋繼續當CEO。黃仁勳也在文末再度喊話家人「我愛你們」，努力挽回形象。《NOWNEWS今日新聞》整理該篇英文聲明的全文翻譯，帶大家一次看。黃仁勳在台灣時間今日凌晨12點多時，於X發表離職後的首度對外個人聲明，他再度為私生活錯誤對外道歉，並承諾會全力配合董事會進行的獨立調查。至於外界關注他是否有機會重返輝達，黃仁勳透露，自從離職以來，收到許多來自公司員工、投資人、商業夥伴及客戶的聲音，希望他能回任執行長。因此他直球對董事會喊話：「貼文的最後，黃仁勳更再度對家人、支持者喊話：「黃仁勳致力在挽回自己過失還有外界對他的信任，但根據《CNBC》報導，輝達現任董事長瓊斯（Harvey Jones）於今日清晨舉行的輝達第三季法說會上表示：「」直接粉碎黃仁勳的回歸想法。過去這一週，我深深感受到來自朋友、業界同業，以及許多素未謀面的人的關愛與支持。感謝每一位向我的家人和我表達善意的人，這一切對我而言意義非凡。53年前，我來到美國，而成為美國公民，是我人生中最珍貴的禮物之一，也是令我感到最驕傲的時刻之一。NVIDIA是我畢生的心血，能與同事們攜手將公司一步步打造成今天的模樣，是我的榮幸，也是莫大的殊榮。唯有在美國，才有可能孕育出像NVIDIA這樣的企業。我熱愛我們的國家，也熱愛NVIDIA。我的表現未能達到NVIDIA對每一位員工的標準，而我也在個人生活中犯下了嚴重的錯誤。我為董事會帶來了困擾，對此我深感懊悔。我完全承擔自己所犯下的錯誤，也承諾全力配合董事會進行的獨立調查。自從我離職以來，我看到許多來自NVIDIA員工、投資人、商業夥伴及客戶的聲音，紛紛呼籲我回任執行長。隨著公司面臨複雜的科技、市場、競爭及地緣政治局勢，至今仍有許多人直接聯繫我，希望我能回歸。NVIDIA是一家世代難得一見的企業。如果董事會認為，讓我回任最符合股東、員工、公司及美國的利益，我將非常榮幸回應這些呼聲，重新擔任執行長。再次感謝所有向我表達祝福的人。你們的支持讓我深感謙卑，也讓我由衷感激。至於我的家人，我愛你們，往後餘生，我都會努力成為值得你們愛的人。黃仁勳敬上Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.Jensen