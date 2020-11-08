美國總統大選拜登勝出　國民黨恭賀：盼持續互惠強化合作

我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀
以下是祝賀全文：
KMT Delivers Cordial Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The Democratic presidential nominee Mr. Joseph R. Biden has been elected as the 46th President of the United States of America. On behalf of the Kuomintang (KMT), Chairman Johnny Chiang cordially congratulates Mr. Biden and the Democratic vice presidential nominee Ms. Kamala D. Harris on their successful election campaign. The KMT looks forward to a continued reciprocal and cooperative partnership between the US under the leadership of Mr. Biden and the Republic of China (Taiwan), as well as more constructive developments in international participation, trade, democracy, and security cooperation.