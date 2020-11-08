美國總統大選拜登勝出　國民黨恭賀：盼持續互惠強化合作

美國總統大選拜登勝出　國民黨恭賀：盼持續互惠強化合作

記者丁上程/台北報導

針對消息指出有黨內高層人士指點投入桃園市長選戰，國民黨主席江啟臣受訪時表示目前以黨職及立委職為主。
▲拜登當選美國總統後，國民黨也透過文傳會發表黨主席江啟臣對拜登的賀文，表示希望中華民國與美國能夠持續互惠強化合作。（圖／記者林調遜攝,2020.10.25）
美國總統大選至今（8日）仍尚未開票結束，但目前民主黨候選人拜登已經取得當選門檻 270 張選舉人票，美國各大媒體都認定拜登當選，而國民黨方面上午也透過文傳會發表聲明，對拜登與賀錦麗表達誠摯賀忱，並希望未來美國能夠與中華民國持續互惠強化合作。
國民黨文傳會表示，美國民主黨總統候選人拜登先生當選美國第46任總統，中國國民黨主席江啟臣代表國民黨向拜登先生與賀錦麗女士表達誠摯賀忱。江啟臣表示，國民黨期待美國在拜登先生的領導下，與中華民國持續互惠合作並強化夥伴關係，在國際參與、貿易、民主及安全合作上有更建設性的發展。
以下是祝賀全文：

KMT Delivers Cordial Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The Democratic presidential nominee Mr. Joseph R. Biden has been elected as the 46th President of the United States of America. On behalf of the Kuomintang (KMT), Chairman Johnny Chiang cordially congratulates Mr. Biden and the Democratic vice presidential nominee Ms. Kamala D. Harris on their successful election campaign. The KMT looks forward to a continued reciprocal and cooperative partnership between the US under the leadership of Mr. Biden and the Republic of China (Taiwan), as well as more constructive developments in international participation, trade, democracy, and security cooperation.
