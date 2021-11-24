第64屆葛萊美獎入圍名單公開！小賈斯汀、怪奇比莉都輸他

我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀
重要獎項入圍名單：
Record of the Year
ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Album of the Year
We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore Kanye West - Donda
Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast T
he Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber - Anyone Brandi
Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco - Lonely
BTS - Butter
Coldplay - Higher Power
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett, & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That’s Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra - Lost You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches H.E.R. - Damage
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste - I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home to Me
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. - Damage
SZA - Good Days
Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger - New Light
Cory Henry - Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye - Table for Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Desert
Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste - We Are
Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind J
azmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Cardi B - Up
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole Featuring
Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName
Kanye West Featuring The Weekend & Lil Baby - Hurricane
Best Rap Song
DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat - Best Friend
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z - Jail
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Rap Album
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Christian Scott Atunde - Sackodougou
Kenny Barron - Kick Those Feet
Jon Batiste - Bigger Than Us
Terence Blanchard - Absence
Chick Corea - Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jon Batiste - Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul
Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet - Absence
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Skyline Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl - Akoustic Band Live
Pat Metheny - Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)