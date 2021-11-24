COVID-19最新疫情關鍵資訊
第64屆葛萊美獎入圍名單公開！小賈斯汀、怪奇比莉都輸他

▲第64屆葛萊美獎入圍名單公開，Jon Batiste（中）入圍共11項，小賈斯汀（左）、怪奇比莉都被他甩在後頭。（圖／翻攝Justin Bieber IG、Billie Eilish IG、Jon Batiste IG）

記者吳雨婕/台北報導

2021-11-24 11:17:13

第64屆葛萊美頒獎典禮將於2022年1月31日舉行，而入圍名單已經於台灣時間今（24）日凌晨1點揭曉，BTS防彈少年團還擔任特別嘉賓參與入圍直播，本屆葛萊美獎入圍大贏家是爵士歌手Jon Batiste，總共入圍了11項獎項。

35歲的爵士歌手Jon Batiste一共入圍了11項，包含年度製作（Record of the Year ）、年度專輯（Album of the Year ）、最佳MV（Best Music Video）、最佳R&B專輯（Best R&B Album）等獎，緊接在後的則是共計入圍8項的Justin BieberDoja Cat、H.E.R，再來是Billie Eilish（怪奇比莉）、Olivia Rodrigo，2人都入圍了7項。此外，在全美音樂獎拿到最大獎「年度藝人」的南韓天團BTS防彈少年團，則是入圍了最佳流行團體獎。


▲第64屆葛萊美獎入圍名單公開，大贏家是Jon Batiste，入圍共11項。（圖／翻攝Jon Batiste IG）
▲小賈斯汀推出新單曲。（圖／環球唱片提供）
▲小賈斯汀入圍8項葛萊美獎。（圖／環球唱片提供）
重要獎項入圍名單：

Record of the Year

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open


Album of the Year

We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore Kanye West - Donda


Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time


Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast T

he Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie


Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber - Anyone Brandi

Carlile - Right on Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License


Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco - Lonely

BTS - Butter

Coldplay - Higher Power

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More


Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett, & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - That’s Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas


Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions Olivia Rodrigo - Sour


Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra - Lost You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches H.E.R. - Damage

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings


Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste - I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home to Me

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take


Best R&B Song

H.E.R. - Damage

SZA - Good Days

Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings


Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger - New Light

Cory Henry - Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye - Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Desert

Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay


Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste - We Are

Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind J

azmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales


Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Cardi B - Up

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life

Drake, Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit


Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole Featuring

Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat - Need to Know

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName

Kanye West Featuring The Weekend & Lil Baby - Hurricane


Best Rap Song

DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas - Bath Salts

Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat - Best Friend

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z - Jail

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life


Best Rap Album

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King’s Disease II

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West - Donda


Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott Atunde - Sackodougou

Kenny Barron - Kick Those Feet

Jon Batiste - Bigger Than Us

Terence Blanchard - Absence

Chick Corea - Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)


Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste - Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet - Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Skyline Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl - Akoustic Band Live

Pat Metheny - Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

