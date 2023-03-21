在咖啡廳泛舟？泰國網美餐廳創意無限

我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀
這家咖啡廳位於叢林裡，不論是在小溪裡划船或是岸邊吃飯，都別具一番風情。由於創意十足，已開始吸引當地媒體前往採訪，且抖音平台和Instagram上陸續有網紅前往打卡和拍攝影片，完全是值得收藏的口袋景點。
@rejoiningtravelFrom Bangkok, it's not far to go to After The Rain Coffee & Gallery. The location in the center of a coconut garden makes this a one-of-a-kind spot, perfect for taking pictures. You can enjoy your meal at this cafe while feeling like you're right in the middle of a forest. The highlight of this cafe is the canal that provides free canoeing. Why not take some Instagram-worthy pictures while you're out exploring the area and admiring Mother Nature, More than only the swing, they have a few more photogenic sites as well. It makes us feel like we're in Bali. Have you decided yet what you'll do this weekend? Put this Thai cafe on your list, and invite your pals to join you there on the weekends! #thai #thailand #cafe #thailand🇹🇭 #tiktok
♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim