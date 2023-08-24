新竹棒球場大聯盟專家報告出爐　竹市民眾黨：問題比想像中嚴重

我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀
李國璋表示，根據該報告指出，新竹棒球場場地的表土層沒有提供足夠的排水性能（The soil materials selected for this project do not provide adequate drainage performance.），並且該土層難以維持職業棒球所需的高品質草皮（This layer makes it difficult for staff to maintain high quality turfgrass needed for professional baseball），且當該表土層因天氣炎熱變得緻密並乾燥時，會非常堅硬，「增加球員在場地接觸受傷的風險」（When the surface layer becomes compact and dry it becomes excessively hard. This condition creates an increased risk for player to field contact injuries.）。
李國璋指出，該報告還寫到，新竹棒球場場地的清碎石層含有細小的石塵顆粒，這些顆粒會鎖住並壓實，防止水進入位於該層下方的排水系統（The stone contains fine stone dust particles that lock up and compact, preventing water from entering the drainage system which is located below this layer.），「這種材料通常不被批准作為運動場場地的生長介質或排水材料」！（This material is not typically used in athletic field construction as an approved growing media or drainage material.）
李國璋進一步指出，該報告顯示，新竹棒球場場地的灌溉轉子和閥門位置不足以滿足職業棒球比賽和草皮維護的需要，問題在於轉子間隔太遠、轉子的尺寸和噴嘴不正確、降水率不統一等。
宋品瑩表示，美國大聯盟相關專家針對場內土壤材料檢視結果是「成分不符合專業、校園和休閒內場混合設計的一般標準」（The composition of this material does not meet general standards for professional, high school or parks and recreational infield mix design. The ratio of sand, silt and clay does not comply with industry standards for baseball infield mix.），更誇張的是「比賽場地不符合職業棒球的規則和規定」（The playing field does not comply with rules and regulations for professional baseball.），投手丘高度和距離都不正確（Both the mound height and distance were incorrect）、投手丘至部份壘包間的坡度百分比均有問題。
宋品瑩指出，以上內容僅是冰山一角，除此之外該報告尚指出相當多的問題，可見當時興建過程中漏洞百出，籲請檢調積極介入調查，不要再無動於衷！也希望高虹安市府盡快依據報告提出修繕方案，還給市民、球迷與球員一個合規、安全且舒適的新竹棒球場。