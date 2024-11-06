我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀

2024美國總統大選由共和黨候選人川普（Donald Trump）勝出，台灣民眾黨今（6）日也發表聲明祝賀，並向民主黨候選人賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）表達敬意。民眾黨強調，台美是堅定盟友，期盼未來在川普領導下，能持續緊密合作，促進雙邊經濟發展，維護亞太區域和平穩定。共和黨總統候選人川普先生（Donald Trump）以及副總統候選人范斯先生（J.D. Vance）甫於美國第47屆總統及副總統選舉勝出，台灣民眾黨在此特表誠摯祝賀之意，同時也向民主黨總統候選人賀錦麗女士和副總統候選人華茲先生表達最崇高敬意。台灣與美國是堅定的盟友、有堅實的合作夥伴關係，我們期待未來美國在川普先生的領導下，能持續與台灣緊密合作，促進雙邊經濟發展，維護亞太區域和平穩定。台灣民眾黨也會與美國行政、立法、智庫和學術等部門持續進行交流和對話，建立更全面的雙邊關係。再次祝賀川普和范斯競選成功，祝福一切順利。Taiwan People's Party Congradulate President-elect TrumpThe Taiwan People’s Party extends its sincere congratulations to Mr. Donald Trump and Mr. JD Vance on their victory in the 47th U.S. Presidential election. At the same time we would like to express our utmost respect for Ms. Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.Taiwan and the United States are steadfast allies and long term partners, we are looking forward to Mr. Trump’s leadership and hope that we can strengthen the US-Taiwan Relationship and face global challenges together, engage in bilateral economic development, and safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.The Taiwan People’s Party will continue to engage in dialogue and exchanges with U.S. government, legislative, think tank, and academic sectors to build a more comprehensive bilateral relationship. Once again, congratulations to Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance on their campaign success. We wish them all the best and look forward to continuing our collaboration in the future to defend democracy and freedom.