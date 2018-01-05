台海M503航路爭議　蔡英文寫Twitter訴諸國際

★以下是蔡英文在推特的英語原文：

Cross-strait stability is impt to regional stability. Recent unilateral actions by #China – including M503 flight route & increased military exercises – are destabilizing & should be avoided. #Taiwan will continue to safeguard the status quo. We call on all parties to do the same.



▲中國大陸片面啟用M503相關航路示意圖。（資料照／林仕祥翻攝 ）