NOWnews Logo
weiboIGFB
總覽政治財經社會運動娛樂新奇生活全球地方花生網旅食健康
政治總覽黨政要聞國會殿堂政治名家政治巷仔內國防軍武首都焦點
即時跑馬燈巨人新打序　陽岱鋼仍有望打一棒林志穎代言四平街商圈　引婆媽爆動酒饕快來！台酒推出限量燈會紀念酒
政治

台海M503航路爭議　蔡英文寫Twitter訴諸國際

記者陳弘志／台北報導2018/01/05 13:36
▲蔡英文５日透過Twitter 譴責大陸片面使用M503航路破壞區域穩定情勢。（圖／翻攝自蔡英文推特）
▲蔡英文５日透過Twitter 譴責大陸片面使用M503航路破壞區域穩定情勢。（圖／翻攝自蔡英文推特）

中國大陸片面啟用M503等四條航路，未來飛機將貼近台灣海峽中線飛行，影響台灣邊境安全，蔡英文總統今(５)日透過推特Twitter ，以英語方式向國際發聲，譴責大陸做法破壞區域穩定情勢。

蔡英文表示，兩岸的穩定對於區域穩定至關重要。但中國大陸最近單邊的行動 - 包括未經協商，逕自宣布使用M503等四條航路和次數頻繁在台海周邊實施軍事演習等行動，這都是在破壞台海現狀穩定，應該避免。

蔡英文說，台灣目前持續維持現狀中，也呼籲相關各方也應維持現狀，不要改變區域安全局勢。

★以下是蔡英文在推特的英語原文：

Cross-strait stability is impt to regional stability. Recent unilateral actions by #China – including M503 flight route & increased military exercises – are destabilizing & should be avoided. #Taiwan will continue to safeguard the status quo. We call on all parties to do the same.


▲中國大陸片面啟用M503相關航路示意圖。（資料照／林仕祥翻攝 ）

關鍵字蔡英文m503兩岸國防推特twitter
陳渺》王炳忠的稿費好高啟用M503陸委會怒　他這樣分析

相關新聞

了解更多

專題
圖解新聞》中華民國7次修憲史
勞基法五大修正方向　新舊版比一比
圖解新聞》鑑古知今　中華民國特赦史報你知
台人出國這些舉動超丟臉
3步驟、5防漏　行動支付防盜刷
圖解新聞》近五年大專畢業生薪情
好康報報
網頁遊戲旅食樂飆網超省購屋通
報名02-23915568
報名02-23915568
後宮佳麗一較高下
後宮佳麗一較高下
旅遊 美食 玩樂
旅遊 美食 玩樂
低價宅多 首購輕鬆購
低價宅多 首購輕鬆購
睡覺也可以矯正近視?!
睡覺也可以矯正近視?!
FBIGweibotwitterAbout NOWnews

T: +886 2 8797 8775

F: +886 2 8797 8339

11493 台北市內湖區堤頂大道二段 407 巷 32 號 4 樓

今日傳媒(股)公司版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © 2017 NOWnews.com. All Rights Reserved.
免責聲明隱私權聲明著作權聲明
Server in Taiwan