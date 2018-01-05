台海M503航路爭議　蔡英文寫Twitter訴諸國際

中國大陸片面啟用M503等四條航路，未來飛機將貼近台灣海峽中線飛行，影響台灣邊境安全，蔡英文總統今(５)日透過推特Twitter ，以英語方式向國際發聲，譴責大陸做法破壞區域穩定情勢。
蔡英文表示，兩岸的穩定對於區域穩定至關重要。但中國大陸最近單邊的行動 - 包括未經協商，逕自宣布使用M503等四條航路和次數頻繁在台海周邊實施軍事演習等行動，這都是在破壞台海現狀穩定，應該避免。
蔡英文說，台灣目前持續維持現狀中，也呼籲相關各方也應維持現狀，不要改變區域安全局勢。
★以下是蔡英文在推特的英語原文：
Cross-strait stability is impt to regional stability. Recent unilateral actions by #China – including M503 flight route & increased military exercises – are destabilizing & should be avoided. #Taiwan will continue to safeguard the status quo. We call on all parties to do the same.
▲中國大陸片面啟用M503相關航路示意圖。（資料照／林仕祥翻攝 ）