盼拜登團結美國領導世界　朱立倫：過去數面之緣替他開心

NOWnews 今日新聞 NOWnews 今日新聞

盼拜登團結美國領導世界　朱立倫：過去數面之緣替他開心

記者丁上程/台北報導

calendar_today2020-11-08 12:00:06

朱立倫評鄭文燦選總統
▲隨著美媒宣布拜登當選美國總統後，國民黨前主席朱立倫也在臉書上發表賀詞，表示過去與拜登有數面之緣，替他感到非常開心。（圖／記者李春台攝, 2020.10.30）
隨著美國各大媒體紛紛報導拜登當選美國總統後，台灣的政治人物也陸陸續續對拜登表達祝賀之意。國民黨前主席朱立倫今天（8日）上午就在臉書上發文，祝賀拜登與賀錦麗當選總統及副總統，並希望拜登能夠重新團結美國、領導世界、共同對抗疫情。
我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀
朱立倫在臉書上表示，大家期待拜登總統能夠重新團結美國、領導世界、共同對抗疫情，同時重建經濟、促進世界的和平。過去訪美時，曾與拜登總統有過數面之緣，替他開心。希望未來台灣持續維持與兩黨互動，台美關係向前邁進一步。文章最後朱立倫更用hashtag標示「相信民主」。
以下是朱立倫的祝賀全文：

I would like to extend my congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris!

We are confident that President Biden will reunite the nation, assume global leadership in combatting the pandemic together, while restoring the economy and strengthening peace.
I had the pleasure of meeting Joe on several occasions while visiting the U.S. I am hopeful that the U.S. and Taiwan will further its relations under the 46th U.S. president. We will continue to work with both the GOP and Democrats in this effort.
關鍵字

延伸閱讀

我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀

NOW民調中心

您支持18歲公民權嗎？

您支持18歲公民權嗎？

繼續作答
台灣百萬「YouTuber」，您最喜歡哪一個？

台灣百萬「YouTuber」，您最喜歡哪一個？

繼續作答
票選誰的萬聖裝扮最吸睛！

票選誰的萬聖裝扮最吸睛！

繼續作答
我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀
campaign即時
推薦閱讀