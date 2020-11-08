盼拜登團結美國領導世界　朱立倫：過去數面之緣替他開心

我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀
以下是朱立倫的祝賀全文：
I would like to extend my congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris!
We are confident that President Biden will reunite the nation, assume global leadership in combatting the pandemic together, while restoring the economy and strengthening peace.
I had the pleasure of meeting Joe on several occasions while visiting the U.S. I am hopeful that the U.S. and Taiwan will further its relations under the 46th U.S. president. We will continue to work with both the GOP and Democrats in this effort.