墳場變遊樂場？羅馬尼亞「歡樂墓園」逝者死因也拿來吐槽

▲有別於亞洲墓園莊嚴肅穆，在東歐的羅馬尼亞小鎮有一處「歡樂墓園」（Merry Cemetery），明亮彩繪的風格與一般的墓園相差甚遠，就連墓誌銘上都在吐槽逝者的死因。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
國際中心楊智傑/綜合報導

2022-03-28 10:00:00

在亞洲文化當中，墓園往往是氣氛凝重、嚴肅的地方，參拜者必須抱持敬重的態度不可胡鬧，台灣民間也有不少禁忌與鄉間奇聞流傳，除了清明掃墓外仍有不少人平時不願踏足墓園。然而在歐洲有一座墓園卻有別普通墓園的灰暗陰鬱，用大量彩繪墓碑、刻上逗趣的墓誌銘，甚至大大吐槽逝者，歡樂的環境讓掃墓家屬們笑呵呵，更讓許多國外遊客趨之若鶩，儼然從墳場化身遊樂場。

墓園在亞洲文化內總是與莊嚴肅穆、死亡分不開，尤其台灣人在還沒有擺脫墓園跟死亡的迷信前，總是有許多鄉野傳奇流傳，讓人們對於墳墓聚集的地方避之唯恐不及。然而在歐洲羅馬尼亞北部山區馬拉穆雷什（Maramures County）的小鎮「Săpânţa village」當中，卻有一座「歡樂墓園」（Merry Cemetery）的存在。

▲羅馬尼亞小鎮有一處「歡樂墓園」（Merry Cemetery），明亮彩繪的風格與一般的墓園相差甚遠。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
這座歡樂墓園放眼望去充滿得繽紛多彩的顏色與圖騰，尤其是每個往生者的墓誌銘上充滿著都色彩鮮豔而且還相當不同，不論是圖畫、文字都以趣味、快樂的方式呈現，看起來不像一般的墓碑反而更像是在閱讀一本繪本。尤其碑文上頭紀錄的還不只是逝者的生卒年月與姓名，竟然連其生前重要的事蹟、職業，甚至死因都可以被用插畫的方式，或是打油詩的幽默逗趣方式紀錄。

▲羅馬尼亞小鎮有一處「歡樂墓園」（Merry Cemetery），明亮彩繪的風格與一般的墓園相差甚遠。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
▲歡樂墓園上的墓碑多半是彩繪逝者生前的職業或模樣。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
▲有趣的是就連出車禍這樣的「死因」也可以被放在墓碑上，黑色幽默令不少人莞爾。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）

事實上，這些墓碑創作上，最早是源於當地木匠Stan Ioan Patras，他用橡樹建造十字架和墓碑，並開始將眾人們講述關於逝者的故事一句句刻在板子上，直到他過世後則由徒弟Dumitru Pop接手這項事業。以下這首著名的打油詩更是他聽了某位岳母剛過世的村民所說，特別替他刻下的墓誌銘。

這沉重的十字架下
沉睡的是我可憐的岳母
哪怕再讓她多活三天
躺下的會是我，讀墓誌銘的則是她！

經過此地的人啊
請盡量不要吵醒她
因為她若再回到家裡
定會加倍臭罵我一頓
吾將盡我所能

將她留在這裡
安息吧，我的岳母

Under this heavy cross
Lies my poor mother-in-law
Three more days should she have lived
I would lie, and she would read.

You, who here are passing by
Not to wake her up please try
Cause' if she comes back home
She'll scold me more.
But I will surely behave
So she'll not return from grave.
Stay here, my dear mother-in-law!
 

▲羅馬尼亞小鎮有一處「歡樂墓園」（Merry Cemetery），明亮彩繪的風格與一般的墓園相差甚遠。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
▲乍看之下「歡樂墓園」就像是平凡的花園，有著繽紛色彩裝飾。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
▲羅馬尼亞小鎮有一處「歡樂墓園」（Merry Cemetery），明亮彩繪的風格與一般的墓園相差甚遠。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
▲歡樂墓園座落在已有一百多年歷史的Săpânţa 老教堂旁邊。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
有趣的是，這些放眼望去的墓碑幾乎都是小村當地人，有農夫、工人、郵差與醫生，也有家庭主婦、音樂家和木匠本人。多年下來，這些墓碑上常用的藍色，又被稱為「Săpânţa blue」，象徵著希望與自由，原因是當地人相信「靈魂不滅」，死亡是另一個值得愉悅的開始，代表人「自由地」去了更好的世界。

如今，這座「歡樂墓園」的名聲已遠近馳名，吸引了許多國內外的觀光客來觀賞其獨特的模樣與當地文化，木匠師徒制作超過七百多個墓碑也更是遊客們最愛的拍照景點，過去他們生活和工作的房子也被改裝為博物館。他們的靈魂是否在死後去了「更好的世界」或許無人知曉，但兩人幽默與創意確實將這個東歐小鎮點綴得更加鮮豔、美好，也讓墓園不再是沉悶乏味之地，而是宛如遊樂園般的文化觀光景點了。

▲羅馬尼亞小鎮有一處「歡樂墓園」（Merry Cemetery），明亮彩繪的風格與一般的墓園相差甚遠。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
▲現在的歡樂墓園吸引不少遊客參訪。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）

