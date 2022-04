疫苗保護力非終身有效！響應世界預防接種週，醫籲成人要補打 百日咳疫苗

1. Cherry JD. The epidemiology of pertussis: a comparison of the epidemiology of the disease pertussis with the epidemiology of Bordetella pertussis infection. Pediatrics 2005; 115: 1422–1427;Senzilet LD, et al. Pertussis is a frequent cause of prolonged cough illness in adults and adolescents. Clinical Infectious Diseases 2001; 32: 1691–1697.