貓咪回家一定大喊「哈囉」！家人可愛回應萌煞百萬網友

▲國外一隻橘白貓回家時，一定會在走廊上大喊「哈囉」向家人打招呼。（圖／TikTok帳號arthurthehellocat）
編輯中心/綜合報導

2022-05-01 14:44:25

真是很有禮貌的主子啊！國外不少飼主都會在家門口加裝寵物活動門，方便牠們可以隨時進出，而有一隻橘白貓也喜歡到屋外放風，不過當牠回家時一定要昭告全家人，可愛的互動也讓網友全都不自覺嘴角上揚啦！

▲「亞瑟（Arthur）」是一隻非常有禮貌的橘白貓。（圖／IG帳號arthurthehellocat）
這隻住在英國的7歲橘白貓叫做「亞瑟（Arthur）」，根據飼主表示牠相當愛說話又很喜歡刷存在感，平時會出門到屋外放風，只是每當散步結束回到家時，牠一定會先停留在走廊上大聲叫喊，聽起來彷彿在昭告全家人說「哈囉（朕回來啦）」。面對這麼有禮貌的毛小孩，家人一點也不想讓牠失望，不管這時大家正在各自忙碌什麼，都會很有默契地回應亞瑟「哈囉（你回來啦）」！

▲每次牠出門放風回家時，一定都會在走廊大聲喵叫，聲音聽起來像是在喊「哈囉」！（圖／TikTok帳號arthurthehellocat）
▲亞瑟：哈囉，朕回來啦！家人：哈囉，你回來啦！（圖／TikTok帳號arthurthehellocat）
亞瑟與家人可愛的互動被監視錄影器拍了下來，隨後飼主分享在網路上，果然吸引超過260萬名網友按讚分享，許多人忍不住表示：「我的天啊，太可愛了！」、「好有禮貌的貓咪喔」、「家人都好配合」、「好像小時候放學回家也會喊『我回來了』」、「貓：朕回來啦」現在一起來看看亞瑟的影片吧！（編輯：陳珮瑜）



飼主也表示如果沒有回應亞瑟，牠就會一直說喵喵叫呢！

@arthurthehellocatReply to @ferryface87 what happens if we say hello, but then ignore him! 😂 I hope you all appreciate my ignoring him, just for a video! 😂😂

♬ original sound - Arthurthehellocat

