貓咪回家一定大喊「哈囉」！家人可愛回應萌煞百萬網友

亞瑟與家人可愛的互動被監視錄影器拍了下來，隨後飼主分享在網路上，果然吸引超過260萬名網友按讚分享，許多人忍不住表示：「我的天啊，太可愛了！」、「好有禮貌的貓咪喔」、「家人都好配合」、「好像小時候放學回家也會喊『我回來了』」、「貓：朕回來啦」現在一起來看看亞瑟的影片吧！（編輯：陳珮瑜）
@arthurthehellocatArthur says 'hellooooo' 😂

飼主也表示如果沒有回應亞瑟，牠就會一直說喵喵叫呢！
@arthurthehellocatReply to @ferryface87 what happens if we say hello, but then ignore him! 😂 I hope you all appreciate my ignoring him, just for a video! 😂😂
