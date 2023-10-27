螃蟹逃過熱鍋變愛寵！略懂手語　萬聖節造型曝：擁超過100頂帽子

今起慶祝萬聖節！全家拿鐵、7-11美式「買1送1」　霜淇淋也買1送1

▲美國這隻彩虹蟹Howie和主人住在奧馬哈（Omaha），牠擁有超過100頂帽子，最新萬聖節造型曝光。（圖／Laura Porter臉書）
記者徐銘穗/綜合報導

天氣轉涼，秋冬之際正是吃螃蟹的季節！不過，美國奧馬哈（Omaha）有隻8歲的彩虹蟹（Rainbow Crab）Howie，逃過被下鍋的命運後，搖身變成主人Laura Porter的愛寵，能被牽出門曬太陽、略懂手語，還擁有超過100頂帽子，堪稱螃蟹界的「百變天后」，是的！Howie是女生，而牠最新萬聖節造型，迷暈一票粉絲，舉目所及都是粉紅泡泡。

奧馬哈當地媒體報導，非常喜歡動物的Laura，2016年在當地一間寵物店把8歲的彩虹蟹Howie帶回家，她覺得把Howie關在魚缸裡感覺不對，「為什麼不讓牠到處走走曬太陽呢」。從此，Laura經常用牽繩帶著Howie散步曬太陽，幫牠做了很多頂造型特的帽子。

▲Howie女王吃魚子醬。（圖／Laura Porter臉書）
然後，一段Laura用牙刷幫Howie洗澡的影片在網路爆紅，起初網友大多站在批評的角度，質疑Laura說「你不知道自己在做什麼」，但隨著Laura分享愈多Howie日常點滴，黑粉逐漸消失。Laura在抖音、臉書與IG等社群平台，至今累計共收穫超過130萬名粉絲。

Laura受訪時表示，Howie喜歡和家裡的兩隻貓玩耍，最愛吃莫扎瑞拉起司（Ｍozzarella），更驚人的是，牠還懂「ASL」美國手語，可以比出「食物」。Laura說：「螃蟹也有理解與感受的能力。」 

@howiethecrabWatch Howie's reaction to the crab rave video. Before anyone asks if she's lonely, her species is solitary and they're known for being cannibalistic. I think Howie would eat her friends lol. She was out of her tank because it was due for a deep cleaning. #howiethecrab #crabrave #reaction

♬ Crab Rave - Noisestorm


