螃蟹逃過熱鍋變愛寵！略懂手語　萬聖節造型曝：擁超過100頂帽子

然後，一段Laura用牙刷幫Howie洗澡的影片在網路爆紅，起初網友大多站在批評的角度，質疑Laura說「你不知道自己在做什麼」，但隨著Laura分享愈多Howie日常點滴，黑粉逐漸消失。Laura在抖音、臉書與IG等社群平台，至今累計共收穫超過130萬名粉絲。
Laura受訪時表示，Howie喜歡和家裡的兩隻貓玩耍，最愛吃莫扎瑞拉起司（Ｍozzarella），更驚人的是，牠還懂「ASL」美國手語，可以比出「食物」。Laura說：「螃蟹也有理解與感受的能力。」
@howiethecrabWatch Howie's reaction to the crab rave video. Before anyone asks if she's lonely, her species is solitary and they're known for being cannibalistic. I think Howie would eat her friends lol. She was out of her tank because it was due for a deep cleaning. #howiethecrab #crabrave #reaction
♬ Crab Rave - Noisestorm