第66屆葛萊美獎入圍名單曝光！泰勒絲創紀錄　她超前天后提名9項

怪奇比莉的6項入圍中光是以為電影《芭比》（Barbie）創作的一曲〈What Was I Made For?〉，就拿下「年度歌曲」、「最佳影視媒體作品歌曲 」等5項入圍，即便已是葛萊美常客的她，依舊感動在社群連發流淚表情符號直呼「我的心臟好痛」。另外曾3度獲獎的「霸王級新人」奧莉維亞聽聞這次一共入圍6項，興奮分享自己開心到跳起來的照片並寫道：「能被大會如此肯定真是莫大的榮幸，如果我說很感激那真的只是輕描淡寫！」
近期發行新專輯《給你給我》（Something To Give Each Other）的美麗少年特洛伊（Troye Sivan），以火辣夏日單曲〈Rush〉首度入圍葛萊美「最佳流行舞曲錄音」和「最佳音樂錄影帶」，他也感動發文：「我現在無法思考，我第一次...和第二次葛萊美入圍！沒開玩笑，這是我做了一輩子的夢！」
第 66 屆葛萊美獎重點入圍名單：
年度製作 Record of the Year
Jon Batiste〈Worship〉
boygenius〈Not Strong Enough〉
Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉
Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉
Victoria Monét〈On My Mama〉
Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉
Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉
SZA〈Kill Bill〉
年度專輯 Album of the Year
Jon Batiste《World Music Radio》
boygenius《The Record》
Miley Cyrus《Endless Summer Vacation》
Lana Del Rey《Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?》
Janelle Monáe《The Age of Pleasure》
Olivia Rodrigo《GUTS》
Taylor Swift《Midnights》
SZA《SOS》
年度歌曲 Song of the Year
Lana Del Rey〈A&W〉
Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉
Jon Batiste〈Butterfly〉
Dua Lipa〈Dance the Night〉
Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉
SZA〈Kill Bill〉
Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉
Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉
最佳新人 Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
最佳流行演出 Best Pop Solo Performance
Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉
Doja Cat〈Paint the Town Red〉
Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉
Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉
Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉
最佳流行舞曲錄音 Best Pop Dance Recording
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray〈Baby Don't Hurt Me〉
Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding〈Miracle〉
Kylie Minogue〈Padam Padam〉
Bebe Rexha, David Guetta〈One in a Million〉
Troye Sivan〈Rush〉
最佳流行重唱／團體演出 Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile〈Thousand Miles〉
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste〈Candy Necklace〉
Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish〈Never Felt So Alone〉
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice〈Karma〉
SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers 〈Ghost In The Machine〉
最佳流行演唱專輯 Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson《chemistry》
Miley Cyrus《Endless Summer Vacation》
Olivia Rodrigo《GUTS》
Ed Sheeran 《-》
Taylor Swift《Midnights》
