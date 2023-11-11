蕭亞軒辣曬完美胸型！等6年回歸開唱　一開口就哽咽唱不下去

第66屆葛萊美獎入圍名單曝光！泰勒絲創紀錄　她超前天后提名9項

▲泰勒絲入圍本屆葛萊美獎一共6項大獎，其中還創下7度入圍「年度歌曲」的紀錄；至於本屆入圍大贏家則是SZA。（圖／環球音樂提供）
▲泰勒絲入圍本屆葛萊美獎一共6項大獎，其中還創下7度入圍「年度歌曲」的紀錄；至於本屆入圍大贏家則是SZA。（圖／環球音樂提供）

記者吳雨婕／綜合報導

第66屆葛萊美頒獎典禮（Grammy Award）將於台灣時間2024年2月5日上午9點於洛杉磯登場，本屆葛萊美入圍名單於台灣時間今（11）日凌晨揭曉，R&B女伶SZA獲9項提名成為本屆大贏家，R&B新聲Victoria Monét和獨立樂當紅女聲Phoebe Bridgers以自己的名義，加上所屬獨立搖滾樂團天才男孩樂團（boygenius）身分，兩人皆拿下7項提名緊追在後；流行天后泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）、麥莉（Miley Cyrus）、奧莉維亞（Olivia Rodrigo）和怪奇比莉（Billie Eilish）、鄉村歌手Brandy Clark以及強巴提斯（Jon Batiste）等人皆獲6項入圍肯定。引人注意的是，泰勒絲已創下葛萊美獎史上，首位7度入圍「年度歌曲」的歌手。

時常打破各大獎項、榜單紀錄的泰勒絲，本屆以專輯《午夜》（Midnights）和當中歌曲獲6項提名，尚未正式揭獎就已創下大會史上首位7度入圍「年度歌曲」的歌手，另外她也曾3度拿下「年度專輯」，已經是該項獲獎次數最多的女歌手，與其他男性音樂人包含保羅賽門（Paul Simon）、法蘭克辛納屈（Frank Sinatra）和史提夫汪達（Stevie Wonder）並列第一，如果本屆再奪獎，將打破大會紀錄成為該項獲獎次數最多的歌手。

▲泰勒絲入圍本屆葛萊美獎7項。（圖／環球音樂提供）
▲▼泰勒絲（上圖）、奧莉維亞都入圍本屆葛萊美獎6項。（圖／環球音樂提供）
▲奧莉薇亞入圍本屆葛萊美獎6項。（圖／環球音樂提供）
 
怪奇比莉的6項入圍中光是以為電影《芭比》（Barbie）創作的一曲〈What Was I Made For?〉，就拿下「年度歌曲」、「最佳影視媒體作品歌曲 」等5項入圍，即便已是葛萊美常客的她，依舊感動在社群連發流淚表情符號直呼「我的心臟好痛」。另外曾3度獲獎的「霸王級新人」奧莉維亞聽聞這次一共入圍6項，興奮分享自己開心到跳起來的照片並寫道：「能被大會如此肯定真是莫大的榮幸，如果我說很感激那真的只是輕描淡寫！」

近期發行新專輯《給你給我》（Something To Give Each Other）的美麗少年特洛伊（Troye Sivan），以火辣夏日單曲〈Rush〉首度入圍葛萊美「最佳流行舞曲錄音」和「最佳音樂錄影帶」，他也感動發文：「我現在無法思考，我第一次...和第二次葛萊美入圍！沒開玩笑，這是我做了一輩子的夢！」


第 66 屆葛萊美獎重點入圍名單：


年度製作 Record of the Year 

Jon Batiste〈Worship〉

boygenius〈Not Strong Enough〉

Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉

Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉

Victoria Monét〈On My Mama〉 

Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉

Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉

SZA〈Kill Bill〉 


年度專輯 Album of the Year 

Jon Batiste《World Music Radio》

boygenius《The Record》 

Miley Cyrus《Endless Summer Vacation》

Lana Del Rey《Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?》

Janelle Monáe《The Age of Pleasure》 

Olivia Rodrigo《GUTS》

Taylor Swift《Midnights》

SZA《SOS》


年度歌曲 Song of the Year 

Lana Del Rey〈A&W〉 

Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉

Jon Batiste〈Butterfly〉

Dua Lipa〈Dance the Night〉

Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉 

SZA〈Kill Bill〉 

Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉

Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉


最佳新人 Best New Artist 

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty


最佳流行演出 Best Pop Solo Performance 

Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉

Doja Cat〈Paint the Town Red〉

Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉

Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉

Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉


最佳流行舞曲錄音 Best Pop Dance Recording

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray〈Baby Don't Hurt Me〉

Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding〈Miracle〉

Kylie Minogue〈Padam Padam〉

Bebe Rexha, David Guetta〈One in a Million〉

Troye Sivan〈Rush〉


最佳流行重唱／團體演出 Best Pop Duo / Group Performance 

Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile〈Thousand Miles〉

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste〈Candy Necklace〉 

Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish〈Never Felt So Alone〉 

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice〈Karma〉

SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers 〈Ghost In The Machine〉


最佳流行演唱專輯 Best Pop Vocal Album 

Kelly Clarkson《chemistry》

Miley Cyrus《Endless Summer Vacation》

Olivia Rodrigo《GUTS》

Ed Sheeran 《-》 

Taylor Swift《Midnights》


