（12:25更新：新增得獎者）2026年第68屆葛萊美獎（Grammy Awards）頒獎典禮在台灣時間今（2）日上午8點登場，目前正於洛杉磯火熱進行中，隨著各大獎項陸續揭曉，會場氣氛已沸騰至最高點！《NOWNEWS今日新聞》將為各位持續更新、統整得獎名單，目前。BLACKPINK成員Rosé與火星人布魯諾（Bruno Mars）的合作曲〈APT.〉在最佳流行組合獎中，敗給亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande）與辛西婭（Cynthia Erivo） 合唱的〈Defying Gravity〉。

我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀
▲今日葛萊美頒獎典禮眾星雲集，Lady Gaga化身暗黑烏鴉登場。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
▲今日葛萊美頒獎典禮眾星雲集，Lady Gaga化身暗黑烏鴉登場。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）
📌2026葛萊美獎入圍名單不斷更新如下：

年度製作 — Record of the Year

〈luther〉肯卓克拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）＆ 席莎（SZA）

年度專輯 — Album of the Year

尚未出爐

年度歌曲 — Song of the Year

〈Wildflower〉怪奇比莉（Billie Eilish）

最佳新人 — Best New Artist

奧莉維亞迪恩（Olivia Dean）

最佳流行個人演出 — Best Pop Solo Performance

〈Messy〉蘿菈·楊（Lola Young）

最佳流行重唱／團體演出 — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

〈Defying Gravity〉辛西婭·艾利沃（Cynthia Erivo）＆亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande）

最佳流行演唱專輯 — Best Pop Vocal Album

《狂亂》（Mayhem）— 女神卡卡（Lady Gaga）

最佳舞曲／電子錄音 — Best Dance/Electronic Recording

〈End of Summer〉由塔姆派拉（Tame Impala）演唱，本尊就是凱文帕克（Kevin Parker）

最佳搖滾演出 — Best Rock Performance

〈Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning〉 由英倫搖滾新星亞格布拉德（YUNGBLUD）演唱，並集結了由傳奇吉他手努諾貝登科特（Nuno Bettencourt）、驚悚金屬貝斯手法蘭克貝洛（Frank Bello）、大師級鍵盤手亞當魏克曼（Adam Wakeman）以及神祕鼓手II所組成的「搖滾全明星陣容」共同演出。

最佳搖滾專輯 — Best Rock Album

《NEVER ENOUGH》Turnstile（翻轉欄杆樂團）

最佳另類音樂專輯 — Best Alternative Music Album

《Songs of a Lost World》The Cure（治療樂隊）

最佳節奏藍調演出 — Best R&B Performance

〈Folded〉凱蘭尼（Kehlani）

最佳饒舌表演 — Best Rap Performance

〈Chains & Whips〉嘻哈團體克里普斯（Clipse）成員普夏・T（Pusha T）與馬利斯（Malice）演唱，並找來肯卓克拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）與菲瑞威廉斯（Pharrell Williams）跨刀助陣。

最佳旋律饒舌表演 — Best Melodic Rap Performance

〈luther〉肯卓克拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）＆ 席莎（SZA）

最佳饒舌專輯 — Best Rap Album

《GNX》肯卓克拉瑪 （Kendrick Lamar）

最佳鄉村個人演出 — Best Country Solo Performance

〈Bad as I Used to Be〉克里斯（Chris Stapleton），收錄在電影《F1》原聲帶專輯《F1 The Album》

最佳當代鄉村專輯 — Best Contemporary Country Album

《Beautifully Broken》傑利羅爾（Jelly Roll）

最佳視覺媒體原聲合輯 — Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

《Sinners》由多位藝人收錄演出（Various Artists）

最佳視覺媒體原創歌曲 — Best Song Written for Visual Media

〈Golden〉Huntr/x (《Kpop 獵魔女團》)

相關新聞

BLACKPINK Rosé勇闖葛萊美！紅毯大秀美腿　黑色小洋裝超級貼身

Rosé親了火星人！葛萊美獎嗨唱〈APT.〉頒獎典禮瞬間變大型夜店

《獵魔女團》拿下葛萊美！K-pop首度寫進歷史　現象級紀錄一次看

Lady Gaga不當白天鵝！葛萊美紅毯化身黑烏鴉　超濃羽毛氣勢逼人