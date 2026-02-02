我是廣告 請繼續往下閱讀

▲今日葛萊美頒獎典禮眾星雲集，Lady Gaga化身暗黑烏鴉登場。（圖／美聯社／達志影像）

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

★

2026年第68屆葛萊美獎（Grammy Awards）頒獎典禮在台灣時間今（2）日上午8點登場，目前正於洛杉磯火熱進行中，隨著各大獎項陸續揭曉，會場氣氛已沸騰至最高點！《NOWNEWS今日新聞》將為各位持續更新、統整得獎名單，目前。BLACKPINK成員Rosé與火星人布魯諾（Bruno Mars）的合作曲〈APT.〉在最佳流行組合獎中，敗給亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande）與辛西婭（Cynthia Erivo） 合唱的〈Defying Gravity〉。〈luther〉肯卓克拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）＆席莎（SZA）尚未出爐〈Wildflower〉怪奇比莉（Billie Eilish）奧莉維亞迪恩（Olivia Dean）〈Messy〉蘿菈·楊（Lola Young）〈Defying Gravity〉辛西婭·艾利沃（Cynthia Erivo）＆亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande）《狂亂》（Mayhem）— 女神卡卡（Lady Gaga）〈End of Summer〉由塔姆派拉（Tame Impala）演唱，本尊就是凱文帕克（Kevin Parker）〈Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning〉 由英倫搖滾新星亞格布拉德（YUNGBLUD）演唱，並集結了由傳奇吉他手努諾貝登科特（Nuno Bettencourt）、驚悚金屬貝斯手法蘭克貝洛（Frank Bello）、大師級鍵盤手亞當魏克曼（Adam Wakeman）以及神祕鼓手II所組成的「搖滾全明星陣容」共同演出。《NEVER ENOUGH》Turnstile（翻轉欄杆樂團）《Songs of a Lost World》The Cure（治療樂隊）〈Folded〉凱蘭尼（Kehlani）〈Chains & Whips〉嘻哈團體克里普斯（Clipse）成員普夏・T（Pusha T）與馬利斯（Malice）演唱，並找來肯卓克拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）與菲瑞威廉斯（Pharrell Williams）跨刀助陣。〈luther〉肯卓克拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）＆席莎（SZA）《GNX》肯卓克拉瑪 （Kendrick Lamar）〈Bad as I Used to Be〉克里斯（收錄在電影《F1》原聲帶專輯《F1 The Album》《Beautifully Broken》傑利羅爾（Jelly Roll）《Sinners》由多位藝人收錄演出（Various Artists）〈Golden〉Huntr/x (《Kpop 獵魔女團》)