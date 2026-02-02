（12:25更新：新增得獎者）2026年第68屆葛萊美獎（Grammy Awards）頒獎典禮在台灣時間今（2）日上午8點登場，目前正於洛杉磯火熱進行中，隨著各大獎項陸續揭曉，會場氣氛已沸騰至最高點！《NOWNEWS今日新聞》將為各位持續更新、統整得獎名單，目前。BLACKPINK成員Rosé與火星人布魯諾（Bruno Mars）的合作曲〈APT.〉在最佳流行組合獎中，敗給亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande）與辛西婭（Cynthia Erivo） 合唱的〈Defying Gravity〉。
📌2026葛萊美獎入圍名單不斷更新如下：
★年度製作 — Record of the Year
〈luther〉肯卓克拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）＆ 席莎（SZA）
★年度專輯 — Album of the Year
尚未出爐
★年度歌曲 — Song of the Year
〈Wildflower〉怪奇比莉（Billie Eilish）
★最佳新人 — Best New Artist
奧莉維亞迪恩（Olivia Dean）
★最佳流行個人演出 — Best Pop Solo Performance
〈Messy〉蘿菈·楊（Lola Young）
★最佳流行重唱／團體演出 — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
〈Defying Gravity〉辛西婭·艾利沃（Cynthia Erivo）＆亞莉安娜（Ariana Grande）
★最佳流行演唱專輯 — Best Pop Vocal Album
《狂亂》（Mayhem）— 女神卡卡（Lady Gaga）
★最佳舞曲／電子錄音 — Best Dance/Electronic Recording
〈End of Summer〉由塔姆派拉（Tame Impala）演唱，本尊就是凱文帕克（Kevin Parker）
★最佳搖滾演出 — Best Rock Performance
〈Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning〉 由英倫搖滾新星亞格布拉德（YUNGBLUD）演唱，並集結了由傳奇吉他手努諾貝登科特（Nuno Bettencourt）、驚悚金屬貝斯手法蘭克貝洛（Frank Bello）、大師級鍵盤手亞當魏克曼（Adam Wakeman）以及神祕鼓手II所組成的「搖滾全明星陣容」共同演出。
★最佳搖滾專輯 — Best Rock Album
《NEVER ENOUGH》Turnstile（翻轉欄杆樂團）
★最佳另類音樂專輯 — Best Alternative Music Album
《Songs of a Lost World》The Cure（治療樂隊）
★最佳節奏藍調演出 — Best R&B Performance
〈Folded〉凱蘭尼（Kehlani）
★最佳饒舌表演 — Best Rap Performance
〈Chains & Whips〉嘻哈團體克里普斯（Clipse）成員普夏・T（Pusha T）與馬利斯（Malice）演唱，並找來肯卓克拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）與菲瑞威廉斯（Pharrell Williams）跨刀助陣。
★最佳旋律饒舌表演 — Best Melodic Rap Performance
〈luther〉肯卓克拉瑪（Kendrick Lamar）＆ 席莎（SZA）
★最佳饒舌專輯 — Best Rap Album
《GNX》肯卓克拉瑪 （Kendrick Lamar）
★最佳鄉村個人演出 — Best Country Solo Performance
〈Bad as I Used to Be〉克里斯（Chris Stapleton），收錄在電影《F1》原聲帶專輯《F1 The Album》
★最佳當代鄉村專輯 — Best Contemporary Country Album
《Beautifully Broken》傑利羅爾（Jelly Roll）
★最佳視覺媒體原聲合輯 — Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
《Sinners》由多位藝人收錄演出（Various Artists）
★最佳視覺媒體原創歌曲 — Best Song Written for Visual Media
〈Golden〉Huntr/x (《Kpop 獵魔女團》)
