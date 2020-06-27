MLB／陳偉殷確定被釋出 感謝短暫的緣份

旅美左投陳偉殷今天確定被水手隊釋出，他也在臉書自己透露訊息。陳偉殷在臉書謝謝水手隊：2015年，在我人生第二次成為自由球員的時候，水手隊一直是我心目中的第一志願。2020年，終於能夠穿上水手球衣，只可惜沒機會穿著水手球衣在大聯盟出賽，但我還是非常感謝這個短暫的緣份。棒球對我來說永遠是一生懸命，未來我還是會繼續努力，也希望你們繼續幫我加油！#未完待續When I became a free agent in 2015, Seattle was the top choice in my mind.It was like a dream come true for me when I finally got a chance to wearMariners’ uniform in 2020. Although I won’t be able to play as a Marinersthis season, I will always treasure this short yet wonderful moment.Baseball is my lifelong mission. I will keep working hard. Hope you willkeep cheering for me as well!#ToBeContinued