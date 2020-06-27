警告：未滿十八歲不得觀賞瀏覽

MLB／陳偉殷確定被釋出 感謝短暫的緣份

記者吳政紘/綜合報導-2020-06-27 13:27:11
▲旅美左投陳偉殷也帶起粉紅色口罩。（圖／取自陳偉殷IG）
旅美左投陳偉殷今天確定被水手隊釋出，他也在臉書自己透露訊息。

 

陳偉殷在臉書謝謝水手隊：


2015年，在我人生第二次成為自由球員的時候，水手隊一直是我心目中的第一志願。2020年，終於能夠穿上水手球衣，只可惜沒機會穿著水手球衣在大聯盟出賽，但我還是非常感謝這個短暫的緣份。

棒球對我來說永遠是一生懸命，未來我還是會繼續努力，也希望你們繼續幫我加油！

#未完待續

 

When I became a free agent in 2015, Seattle was the top choice in my mind.

It was like a dream come true for me when I finally got a chance to wear

Mariners’ uniform in 2020.  Although I won’t be able to play as a Marinersthis season, I will always treasure this short yet wonderful moment.

Baseball is my lifelong mission.  I will keep working hard.  Hope you will

keep cheering for me as well!

#ToBeContinued

MLB

