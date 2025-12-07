豆腐是居家常見食材，更是重要的植物性蛋白質來源，不過有很多人在煮豆腐的時候，常常煮不入味，就有一位「食品科學家」在TikTok上分享，只要在烹調前先用鹽水汆燙5分鐘，就可以讓豆腐變得入味，還能使豆腐更不容易碎掉！
料理前鹽水汆燙 入味又不易碎
在TikTok上擁有超過9萬名粉絲的「食品科學家」Wendy表示，這是她從一位中國媽媽那邊學到的小技巧，只要在料理豆腐前，用鹽水先汆燙，之後的豆腐就會變得有味道！Wendy指出，這從科學的角度也解釋得通。
Wendy分析，鹽水的滲透作用，可以讓豆腐多餘的水分被逼出來，少量的鹽分會自然滲入，讓原本沒有味道的豆腐有了鹹味，加熱也能讓豆腐的蛋白質結構稍微鬆開，使豆腐能在短時間內吸收味道，也可讓豆腐的口感更好。
煮過鹽水的豆腐也會變得更紮實，不容易在料理過程碎裂；蛋白質結構被打開的豆腐，也能在料裡過程中有效吸收醬汁味道。另外，鹽分也可以讓豆腐內部的水分被帶到表面，更容易擦乾，讓後續烹調豆腐更酥脆。
汆燙豆腐步驟
1、將豆腐切塊或切片。
2、水煮滾後加入足量的鹽，也可以用高湯代替。
3、放入豆腐煮5分鐘。
4、把豆腐撈出來瀝乾，用喜歡的醃料醃1到2分鐘。
5、接下來用這些豆腐快炒、滷、氣炸都很適合。
板豆腐比嫩豆腐營養 蛋白質豐富
根據彰化基督教醫院表示，豆腐是一種富含蛋白質的食物，也是素食者重要的蛋白質來源，不同的豆腐營養價值也不太一樣，舉例來說，嫩豆腐和板豆腐一樣都是豆漿做為原料，不過板豆腐在製作過程中有把水分壓出，所以相同重量之下，板豆腐的營養素比嫩豆腐多。另外，有研究指出，有慢性腎臟病的患者且需要執行低蛋白飲食時，用大豆蛋白（豆腐等豆製品）來取代部分動物性蛋白，能夠延緩腎功能的下降和血壓上升，從而達到保護腎臟和心臟的功能。
資料來源：TikTok、彰化基督教醫院
