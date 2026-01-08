資深藝人林光寧的追思會於今（8）日舉行，金曲歌王女婿蕭敬騰（老蕭）身穿素淨白衣，強忍悲傷為岳父獻唱生前最愛的經典歌曲〈Green Green Grass of Home〉（碧草如茵的家園）。他在致詞時數度哽咽，除了感念岳父的疼愛，更首度揭露岳父晚年輪椅8年，不為人知的心境轉折，也在現場許下承諾：「謝謝您把『最重』的女兒交給我。這一世能成為一家人，是我最大的幸福。」
蕭敬騰身穿素淨白衣，強忍悲傷為岳父獻唱生前最愛的經典歌曲〈Green Green Grass of Home〉（碧草如茵的家園）。隨著音樂聲下，蕭敬騰以極致溫柔的嗓音演繹，他緊閉雙眼，彷彿透過歌詞中提到的「與親人重逢」的意境，引領岳父回到平靜的家園；歌聲中雖聽得出壓抑的哽咽，真摯情感卻穿透全場，讓台下親友頻頻拭淚。他稍早在致詞時數度哽咽，除了感念岳父的疼愛，更首度揭露岳父晚年輪椅8年，不為人知的心境轉折。
曾受家族請託勸復健 老蕭驚覺：爸在享受人生
蕭敬騰回憶，林光寧多年前因摔傷動手術換了髖關節，從此坐上輪椅。當時家族成員都希望能勸爸爸積極復健，於是慫恿最得寵、說話最有份量的女婿去勸說。蕭敬騰說：「我去說了，爸爸也答應我了，但時間一天一天過去，始終沒有動靜。」
就在眾人著急之際，蕭敬騰卻有了不一樣的體悟。他發現岳父並非不能復健，而是似乎特別享受這段時光，「感覺像是那種不需要天天喝醉、不需要每天應酬客人、不需要擔心今天有沒有賺錢的日子。」蕭敬騰形容，岳父每天看著餐桌上滿滿自己愛吃的食物，想吃就吃、想鬧就鬧，不需要任何理由，「感覺爸特別享受，很完美的樣子。」
蕭敬騰感性地說，這8年雖然在旁人眼裡是誰看都會生氣的8年，但他反問自己：「這8年會不會才是我真正的老爸？會不會是爸爸最幸福的日子？」
病榻圈粉護理師 最後一刻仍帥氣
談及岳父最後的時光，蕭敬騰充滿敬佩。他透露林光寧在醫院的最後3個月，從沒喊過一聲痛，沒讓兒女操過心，甚至還憑藉幽默風趣，圈粉了護士小姐姐。蕭敬騰忍不住對著天上的岳父大讚：「老爸你真的太帥了！」
淚謝岳父信任 承諾守護Summer：把最重的女兒交給我
致詞尾聲，蕭敬騰情緒潰堤，回憶起醫生宣告岳父生命即將結束時，聽覺是最後消失的，他當時忍不住在岳父耳邊大喊了一聲：「爸爸謝謝你！」今天在現場，蕭敬騰也對林光寧喊話：「謝謝您不嫌棄我、接納我、信任我，謝謝您懂我、愛我。」最後更幽默又深情地許下承諾：「謝謝您把『最重』的女兒交給我。這一世能成為一家人，是我最大的幸福。」
〈Green Green Grass of Home〉歌詞
The old hometown looks the same
As I step down from the train
And there to meet me is my mama and papa
Down the road I look and there runs Mary
Hair of gold and lips like cherries
It's good to touch the green, green grass of home
Yes, they'll all come to meet me
Arms reaching, smiling sweetly
It's good to touch the green, green grass of home
The old house is still standing
Though the paint is cracked and dry
And there's that old oak tree that I used to play on
Down the lane, I walk with my sweet Mary
Hair of gold and lips like cherries
It's good to touch the green, green grass of home
Then I awake and look around me
At four grey walls that surround me
And I realize, yes, I was only dreaming
For there's a guard and there's a sad, old padre
On and on, we'll walk at daybreak
Again, I'll touch the green, green grass of home
Yes, they'll all come to see me
In the shade of that old oak tree
As they lay me
'Neath the green, green grass of home
