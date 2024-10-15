《人間微光》單元旨在報導社會的光明面以及人性的良善，尋找隱藏在各個角落中的光芒，自2024年4月以來，已呈現了25則精彩的人生故事，故事主角包括社工師、愛情通識課講師、阿彌陀佛姐、照護員、成人影片創作者、音樂治療師、退休跑者、中捷長髮哥、居家清潔員、日式選物店老闆、文史工作者、刮痧師、以書寫走出喪母之痛的上班族、手工巧克力達人、寵物禮儀師、退休礦工、返鄉青農、東京淺草人力車伕、滑板國手、神豬刻花師、消防員、霹靂舞國手、前急診室醫師、山搜人員、手工棉被師傅。
《NOWnews今日新聞》整理了25則人生故事，讓您一次看。
📌EP1 人間微光／世界需要更多雞婆的傻瓜
https://www.nownews.com/news/6409400
📌EP2 人間微光／愛情是怎樣煉成的
https://www.nownews.com/news/6414496
📌EP3 人間微光／歌聲救眾生 唱佛給你聽
https://www.nownews.com/news/6418855
📌EP4 人間微光／陪你好好走完最後一段路
https://www.nownews.com/news/6425240
📌EP5 人間微光／我不是男優
https://www.nownews.com/news/6430255
📌EP6 人間微光／用音樂說再見
https://www.nownews.com/news/6435649
📌EP7 人間微光／跑起來就不想停了
https://www.nownews.com/news/6440156
📌EP8 人間微光／勇者宅宅冒險記
https://www.nownews.com/news/6445507
📌EP9 人間微光／打掃心裡的塵埃
https://www.nownews.com/news/6449528
📌EP10 人間微光／人生就像魔術方塊
https://www.nownews.com/news/6455334
📌EP11 人間微光／在地的故事需要一直講
https://www.nownews.com/news/6460708
📌EP12 人間微光／刮痧與愛的距離
https://www.nownews.com/news/6466217
📌EP13 人間微光／死了都要愛 每天都要淑
https://www.nownews.com/news/6471276
📌EP14 人間微光／甲蟲達人的巧克力冒險工廠
https://www.nownews.com/news/6476499
📌EP15 人間微光／讓毛小孩用最溫柔的速度離開你身邊
https://www.nownews.com/news/6480876
📌EP16 人間微光／快樂是看見礦坑口的光亮
https://www.nownews.com/news/6486444
📌EP17 人間微光／轉個彎種瓜得瓜
https://www.nownews.com/news/6492428
📌EP18 人間微光／曾在東京淺草拉人力車的台灣女生
https://www.nownews.com/news/6499246
📌EP19 人間微光／滑行吧！女孩
https://www.nownews.com/news/6505133
📌EP20 人間微光／在豬身上刻花的人
https://www.nownews.com/news/6518764
📌EP21 人間微光／赴湯蹈火來救你
https://www.nownews.com/news/6526972
📌EP22 人間微光／最年輕的B-Boy冠軍
https://www.nownews.com/news/6531780
📌EP23 人間微光／走出急診室種鹿角蕨
https://www.nownews.com/news/6538306
📌EP24 人間微光／走進山林像回家一樣
https://www.nownews.com/news/6544169
📌EP25 人間微光／手工棉被的溫暖
https://www.nownews.com/news/6551053
